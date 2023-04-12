Meaning Behind the Hardcore Band Name: Rammstein

Since they were founded in 1994 in Berlin, Germany, by lead singer Till Lindemann, guitarists Richard Kruspe, Paul Landers and Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider, Rammstein has given a voice to East Germany through their distinct heavy metal sound. Rammstein is known around the world for hits like “Engel,” “Du Hast,” “Deutschland” and “Radio,” alongside their elaborate stage shows that feature pyrotechnics and plenty of fire. Below, we look at the origins of this hardcore German band.

Meaning Behind the Band Name

Before they formed what would become one of the most famous heavy metal bands of all time, many of the members were part of other bands that boasted equally memorable names such as Orgasm Death Gimmick, founded by Kruspe, while Lindemann was the drummer in First Arsch, which translates to “First Ass” in English. Meanwhile, Kruspe’s roommates Riedel and Schneider were members of bands The Inchtabokatables and Die Firma, respectively.

For years, fans have speculated that Rammstein got its name from the tragic air show disaster that occurred at the Ramstein Air Base in West Germany in 1988 when three aircrafts collided, resulting in the deaths of 70 people, most of whom were among the thousands of spectators. However, Kruspe says the name is actually derived from ancient stones in their native country.

“It has a double meaning,” Kruspe told Loudwire about the name’s origins. “It wasn’t inspired by [the air show disaster], but the meaning of Rammstein is also something you used to have in old buildings to protect the house. The other thing is that Ramstein the city is spelled with one ‘m,’ so we spelled with two ‘m’s.’ So that’s the difference.”

In English, “ramm” means “ram,” while “stein” is “stone,” akin to the large doorstops commonly seen on old gates in Germany.

As one of the rare bands who hasn’t had any lineup changes in its nearly 30 years together, Kruspe attributes their unbreakable bond to accepting when bandmates need time away from the industry. “Rammstein follow their own rhythm,” he said in a 2015 interview with Revolver Magazine. “We never give a shit about the people who think we need to get a record out every two years and that’s one of the reasons why we’re still together with the same lineup. We take care of each other, and if somebody needs to take the time off or do something else, we listen.”

