Recording King has launched a brand-new series of all-solid-wood acoustic guitars, the RK Standard Series. Building on their reputation for producing reasonably priced guitars of exceptional quality, the RK Standard Series takes the quality a step further while keeping the price reasonable. Let’s take a look at what makes this series great and the many models that make it up.

What is the RK Standard Series?

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Each instrument in the RK Standard Series has an all-solid-wood construction with methods taken from the pre-war era of guitar manufacturing. Like those pre-war instruments, almost every model features a Sitka Spruce top with forward-shifted scalloped X bracing. This provides a clear sound with loads of dynamics and rich bass. Taking things a step further, the tops have been thermo-cured to remove all moisture. This makes the tops more stable, the guitars louder, and gives them a more broken-in sound.

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For the back and sides, solid African Mahogany and Indian Rosewood are offered across the range. Classic options to pair with the Sitka spruce tops ensure there is a guitar for every player in the line. Attached to the body is a solid wood neck with a rosewood fingerboard. This neck features a tapered C-shaped neck profile, providing easy playability.

Wrapping things up, the guitars in the RK Standard Series are dressed in pre-war styling and come in a wide range of low-gloss finishes. This gives the guitars a vintage appearance to match their vintage construction. To protect this beautiful finish, each instrument comes with an embroidered deluxe gig bag.

Now that we know what makes the RK Standard Series special, let’s get to know the models that make it up.

D60 and D70 Dreadnought

The perfect workhorse, there is hardly a musical situation where a dreadnought doesn’t fit. This is the guitar that is ready for anything. It is offered with either mahogany or rosewood for the back and sides and comes in either a natural or sunburst finish.

OM60 and OM70 OM Size

If you’re wanting a guitar that can do it all, the OM is another fantastic option in the line. Slightly smaller in size and depth, this guitar delivers a more comfortable feel and balanced sound. Available with either a mahogany or rosewood back and sides, this is perfect for fingerstyle or playing with a pick.

00060 and 00070 12-Fret

If you play a lot of fingerstyle guitar, this is the guitar for you. Featuring a 12-fret construction, this guitar will have a little more bass, a warmer overall sound, and a slightly slinkier feel. Available in rosewood or mahogany back and sides, this model has a solid mahogany top option as well.

BM60 and BM70 L-00 Bluesmaster

The smallest in the line, this is perfect for traditional blues and folk. Its L-00 body delivers a focused low-volume sound that is perfect for fingerstyle guitar. Like the rest of the series, it is offered with a mahogany or rosewood option for the back and sides. Paired with its smaller sound, the shorter scale length of 24.80” gives it an easier and quicker playing experience overall. Of all the guitars in the line, this one has the most finish options as well.

Closing Thoughts

With a wide range of options and high-quality construction, it’s safe to say Recording King has done it again. Whether you’re looking for a guitar that can do it all or something a bit more specific, the RK Standard series has something for you. The prices in the line range from $749.99 to $999.99, with a $200 additional charge for rosewood and a $50 charge for the various burst finishes. For more information, visit recordingking.com

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