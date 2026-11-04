Practice Made Perfect: Getting To Know the New BOSS Katana-25

Since 2016, the BOSS Katana series has taken the music industry by storm. From beginners at home to Broadway stages in Nashville, BOSS Katana amps have earned the respect of the guitar community. Adding another entry to this successful series, BOSS has announced the new Katana-25. Let’s break it down and get to know the newest member of the Katana family.

Who’s it for?

At 25 watts, the Katana-25 brings everything players love about the series into a compact amplifier. Designed for practice and home use, the Katana-25 is the perfect companion for players seeking a low-volume option that is simple to use and inspiring to play. Whether you’re just getting started or have years of experience playing, this amplifier is sure to deliver the same inspiring sounds the series is known for.

Videos by American Songwriter

Classic Katana

Like the other amps in the series, at the heart of the Katana-25 is the BOSS Tube Logic technology. Working with its custom-designed eight-inch speaker and 25-watt reactive power section, this technology gives players that authentic tube sound and feel without the hassle. Mounted in a specially designed open-back cabinet, the Katana-25 produces a full and satisfying sound that is sure to inspire for hours on end.

A Library of Sounds

The Katana-25 is loaded with 6 distinct amp characteristics and over 60 iconic BOSS effects. From rich cleans to roaring distortion, these sounds can be adjusted with the amp’s 3-band EQ and combined with up to 5 effects simultaneously. Find a sound you like? The Katana-25 gives you the option to save up to 5 presets for instant recall. These can be cycled through on the control panel’s LCD screen, a first for the series outside of the Katana: GO.

Taking it a step further, players can get more in-depth with their sound via the BOSS Tone Studio. Just hook the amp up to your smartphone or computer via USB; from there, you get full customization. Here you can fine-tune your presets or download ones created by other users via the BOSS Tone Exchange.

Practice Made Perfect

With its compact size and library of sounds, the Katana-25 is already a great practice companion. Making a good thing better, it also features onboard Bluetooth connectivity. This can be used in several ways, ranging from jamming along to your favorite songs to editing your tones in the BOSS Tone Studio in real time. Worried about volume? The Katana-25 features a switch that drops the output from 25 watts to .5 watts. It also offers a headphone jack when total silence is necessary.

Closing Thoughts

Whether you’re an experienced player or just getting started, the Katana-25 is a no-brainer. For players in need of a good-quality practice amp, its compact size, user-friendly interface, and library of high-quality sounds are sure to check every box. Priced at $199.99, it’s safe to say the Katana-25 is a hard one to beat.

Photo by Joseph Branston/Total Guitar Magazine/Future via Getty Images