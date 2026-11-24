The Vox AC15 is an icon in the world of tube amplifiers. Known for its chimey cleans and smooth overdrive, this amplifier has been used across genres to create some of the most iconic tracks of the last 60 years. A 1×12 combo, this amp features two channels (normal and top boost), tremolo, reverb, and the iconic Celestion Alnico Blue speaker. If you want that classic Vox sound, the Alnico Blue is essential. Normally added for a premium, you can currently save a whopping $550 on the Vox AC15C1X with the Alnico Blue Speaker if you act now.