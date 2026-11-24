It’s that time again, friends! Black Friday is right around the corner, and there are already many deals on Sweetwater.com to be found. From Instruments to recording equipment, here are 20 of the best deals you can hop on before Black Friday!
Guitar Deals
Fender American Professional II Telecaster
When it comes to electric guitars, it’s really hard to beat a Telecaster. Simple yet versatile, there is nothing a Fender Telecaster cannot do. If you’ve had your eye on one, specifically a made-in-USA model, you’re in luck. The Fender American Professional II Telecaster currently has a $200 reduction. Offered in multiple colors and neck options, there is an option here for anyone in the market.
PRS SE Singlecut McCarty 594 Electric Guitar – Vintage Sunburst
The perfect blend of affordability and quality; you can’t go wrong with anything from the PRS SE line. Already considered a deal without any sale attached, a discount of nearly $200 is an absolute no-brainer. The PRS SE Singlecut McCarty 594 nails the look, nails the sound, and even comes with a gig bag. If you want the monster savings on this instrument, act quickly! This sale only applies while supplies last.
Gibson Acoustic J-45 Standard Acoustic-electric Guitar – Heritage Cherry Sunburst
Considered one of the greatest songwriting guitars of all time, it’s always good to see a deal on a J-45. You can save $200 on the latest Gibson J-45 Standard if you roll with the Heritage Cherry Sunburst finish. Sporting a classic finish option, this made-in-USA icon also comes with the new Baggs HiFi DNA pickup system and, of course, a hardshell case
Taylor 214ce Grand Auditorium Acoustic-electric Guitar – Natural
If you’re looking for a stage-ready acoustic-electric under $1,000, a Taylor 214ce is a phenomenal choice. This guitar features a solid torrefied spruce top, layered walnut back and sides, and Taylor’s famous ES2 pickup system. It even comes with a padded gig bag. Not bad for $899.00!
Bass Deals
Fender American Professional II Precision Bass – Olympic White
The Bass guitar that started it all; nothing’s more classic than a Fender Precision Bass. In the American Professional II line, the Olympic White Precision Bass, with a maple neck or rosewood fingerboard, is currently $200 off while supplies last.
Sadowsky MetroExpress Will Lee Artist Line Bass Guitar
If you have had your eye on a Sadowsky bass, now is the time to act! Currently $486.00 off, the MetroExpress Will Lee Artist Line is priced at $999.00. This bass features a pair of passive shielded J-style single coils, an active onboard 2-band preamp, and comes in two classic finishes with both 4- and 5-string options available.
Fender JMJ Road Worn Mustang Bass – Black
Every musician needs a short scale bass in their arsenal. The Fender JMJ Road Worn Mustang Bass is a fantastic option for those on the hunt. Based on bassist Justin Meldal-Johnsen’s 1967 Fender Mustang bass, it nails the look and the sound at a fraction of the price of an original. Usually $1,849.99, you can currently save $150 on this exceptional bass.
Yamaha TRBX304 4-string Bass Guitar
Yamaha has a great reputation for building quality instruments at affordable prices. The Yamaha TRBX304 4-string bass is no exception. This bass features a mahogany body, 5-pc maple/mahogany neck, and a set of humbucking pickups. To top things off, this bass is super versatile thanks to its onboard active 2-band EQ and Performance EQ 5-way switch. Available in 4 finishes, you can currently save $40 on this instrument, landing it just above the $400 mark.
Amp Deals
Positive Grid Spark 2 50-watt 2 x 4-inch Combo Amplifier – Black
If you’re in the market for a practice amp, the Positive Grid Spark 2 is the best on the market. The Spark 2 is loaded with 33 realistic amp models, 43 effects, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can play along to your favorite songs. It’s light, it’s compact, and it’s currently $105 off at $244.
BOSS Katana-50 Gen 3 50-watt 1 x 12-inch Combo Amplifier
One of the most popular amplifiers around, the BOSS Katana-50 Gen 3 is one of the best buys out there. Transcending skill level, this amplifier can be found everywhere from bedroom corners to Nashville’s Lower Broadway. Thanks to BOSS’s evolved Tube Logic technology, realistic amp voicings are combined with iconic BOSS effects to create an affordable amplifier ready for anything. Originally $349.99, this modern classic is now on sale for $299.99.
Fishman Loudbox Micro 40-watt 1 x 5.25-inch Acoustic Guitar Amplifier Bundle
If you or someone you know wants to start gigging, this Fishman Loudbox Micro bundle is a fantastic option. Starting with the amplifier, the Fishman Loudbox Micro is perfect for musicians on the go. Compact and light, it features inputs for a microphone and instrument, in addition to a handy XLR line-out. From coffeehouse open mics to bigger stages, the Loudbox Micro is ready. Rounding out the bundle, a Sennheiser e 825-S cardioid microphone, a microphone stand, and two cables (one ¼” instrument cable and one XLR cable) ensure you have everything needed to perform. Saving around $55, the total price lands at $399 for the bundle.
Vox AC15C1X 1×12-inch 15-watt Tube Combo Amp with Alnico Blue Speaker
The Vox AC15 is an icon in the world of tube amplifiers. Known for its chimey cleans and smooth overdrive, this amplifier has been used across genres to create some of the most iconic tracks of the last 60 years. A 1×12 combo, this amp features two channels (normal and top boost), tremolo, reverb, and the iconic Celestion Alnico Blue speaker. If you want that classic Vox sound, the Alnico Blue is essential. Normally added for a premium, you can currently save a whopping $550 on the Vox AC15C1X with the Alnico Blue Speaker if you act now.
Effect Deals
Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner Pedal with Bypass
Nothing is more important than staying in tune. The BOSS TU-3 is one of the most trusted tuning pedals on the market and for good reason. It’s rugged, accurate, and easy to read. For a tuning pedal, that’s really all you could ever hope for. Normally $109.99, you can now purchase the TU-3 for $89.99.
Vox V847-A Classic Reissue Wah Pedal
What do Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix, and Eric Clapton have in common? They all loved using Vox wahs! One of the most frequently mentioned pedals in our Tone-torial series, the legendary Vox V847-A is a must-have for any player. Featuring a classic look and a redesigned inductor for equally classic tone, you can save $30 and land this icon for $149.99.
Warm Audio Centavo Professional Overdrive Pedal
If you have ever wanted a Klon overdrive without the $5,000+ price tag, I have a huge deal for you! The Warm Audio Centavo is an authentic recreation that captures the look and sound at a fraction of the price. Taking it a step further, it even has a mod switch for boosting bass, making it more flexible than the original. Usually $179.00, you can snag on for $99.00. That’s a $90 savings, people!
Line 6 POD Go Guitar Multi-effects Floor Processor
If you’re looking for a good multi-effect pedal, the Line 6 POD is a fantastic option. Its highly regarded for its amazing-sounding amp modeling, world class effects, and user friendly LCD screen; working well as an effect unit into another guitar amp or as the amp itself through a PA or powered cabinet. Its rugged, its light, and is capable of producing any sound you could want without hauling a trailer of gear around. Currently $100 off, you can snag the Line 6 POD Go for $499.99.
Studio & Recording Deals
Yamaha HS3 3.5-inch Powered Studio Monitor Pair – Black
If you’re on the hunt for some good studio monitors, a pair of Yamaha HS3 monitors will serve you well. The Yamaha HS3 3.5-inch Powered Studio Monitors feature a bi-amplified bass-reflex design, a 3.5-inch cone woofer and a 0.75-inch dome tweeter, and a couple of onboard switches to tweak the lows and highs coming out. Able to Accommodate XLR/TRS combo, RCA, and stereo mini input connections, the Yamaha HS3 Monitors will work with any setup. You can currently grab these for $172.49, a savings of $57.50.
Slate Digital VMS ML-1A Large-diaphragm Condenser Modeling Microphone
In the studio, the microphone you select to record with can make a world of difference. The Slate Digital VMS ML-1A allows you to cycle through accurate emulations of iconic microphones at the click of a button. Featuring a wide range of parameters to tweak and a constantly expanding catalogue of new microphones, the VMS ML-1A creates endless possibilities in the studio. Usually $499.99, you currently enjoy $100 off at $399.99.
Shure SM58 Cardioid Dynamic Vocal Microphone
The king of all vocal microphones, the Shure SM58 can be found on nearly every stage. Rugged, reliable, and delivering a clear, warm signal with low background noise, this legendary microphone is hard to beat. Whether you’re grabbing your first or grabbing a backup for the road, you can snag one now for $89.
Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface
Are you, or someone you know, getting into recording for the first time? The Focusrite Scarlett Solo is the perfect interface to get started with. The Scarlett Solo features its legendary preamp, a crystal-clear DI, and its unique halo display to keep all your levels under control. As far as monitoring, you can either use headphones or hook up a pair of studio monitors in the back. As basic as it gets, it’s a fantastic option for those getting started. Usually $119.99, it is currently on sale for $99.99
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