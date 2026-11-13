Gear Guide: How to Find the Perfect Acoustic Guitar

When it comes to acoustic guitars, there is an overwhelming number of options available. They’re made of different materials, feature different construction techniques, and come in many different sizes. That can make finding the perfect guitar feel overwhelming. Luckily, there is a science to figuring this out! Let’s break it down and learn what to look for when searching for the perfect acoustic guitar.

The Size

The first thing to look for when picking out an acoustic guitar is the size. Finding the correct size is important for two reasons. First, comfort is essential. Depending on your frame, picking the correct or incorrect size will impact how long you want to play. If you have a small frame, a jumbo guitar could feel cumbersome and uncomfortable. If you have a large frame, smaller instruments, like parlor sizes, may seem too small. It’s important to pick an instrument you want to hold and spend time with.

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The second reason the size of your acoustic guitar is important is the sound. Depending on the style of music you play, or the reason you’re buying an acoustic, differently sized guitars produce different sounds. Here are four of the most common sizes and what to expect from them:

Parlor Sizes: The smallest body size available; a great option for players who primarily play fingerstyle or are singer-songwriters. Parlor guitars have a very focused sound that is rich in mid-range and high frequencies. The perfect accompaniment to a solo singer, their low volume and focused sound never get in the way. Iconic models in this size are the Gibson L-00 and Martin 0-18.

Concert/Orchestra Sizes: The next size up, concert/orchestra-sized acoustics are my personal favorite. They produce a more full-range sound, but do so in a very balanced way. Typically featuring a larger lower bout than a parlor size, they maintain the shallower depth between the top and back. This keeps the guitar from being boomy and gives the player a very consistent and predictable sound. Whether you play fingerstyle or with a pick, this size is the perfect balance of comfort and versatility. Iconic concert/orchestra sized guitars include the Martin 000-18, Guild OM-120, and Taylor 314ce.

Dreadnought Sizes: If you close your eyes and picture an acoustic guitar, this is the one that comes to mind. The step up from an orchestra, they tend to feature an even bigger lower and upper bout in addition to a deeper depth. This is the most common size you will see, and for good reason. They have a very full sound, are rich in dynamics, and sound good when played with a pick or with the fingers. Whether you’re a singer-songwriter or playing with a band, a dreadnought-sized guitar is ready for anything. Iconic dreadnought guitars include the Gibson J-45, Martin D-28, and Guild D-40.

Jumbo Sizes: The largest size available, the Jumbo is the perfect guitar for strummers. They deliver a large, full sound that is perfect for those needing to be heard in a band mix or needing to fill a lot of space as a solo performer. Their large lower bouts can make them awkward for some body frames, but if you find them comfortable, they are very rewarding to play. Iconic jumbo guitars include the Gibson SJ-200 and Guild F-55.

Tops and Bracing Patterns

The vocal cords of the acoustic guitar: picking the right top and bracing combination plays a huge part in the sound. The top is what resonates as the strings are played, and the bracing not only supports the top under string tension, but also shapes the EQ to further enhance the sound.

The most common wood selected for the top is spruce. Although many variants exist, such as Sitka, Adirondack, and European/German spruce, the general benefit is a clear and dynamic tone. Sitka is the most commonly seen, but Adirondack is great for heavy flatpickers, and European/German spruce is good for softer playing styles like fingerstyle.

Hardwood tops like mahogany and koa deliver a more focused sound with fewer overtones that is rich in midrange and less dynamic. Mahogany has a dry, woody sound that is perfect for folk and blues. Koa provides more clarity and high-end while also adding a more visually striking appearance.

Under these tops, the most common bracing patterns are ladder and X-bracing. Ladder features a series of parallel, horizontal strips of wood that go across the top. A more affordable way of assembling guitars, this pattern creates a dry and boxy sound that is very woody. It’s rich in mids, loose in the treble, and perfect for styles like blues, roots, and folk music. X-bracing, hence the name, features two main braces that cross each other in an X shape. This pattern delivers a very balanced sound that is rich in bass, more focused, and provides more volume and sustain. Of the two, this pattern is the most common. Other bracing variants exist outside of these two, but for almost all steel-string flat-top acoustics, these are what you will run into.

The Back and Sides

Finishing up the construction of the guitar, the back and sides further enhance the sound. Acting as a resonant chamber, the top resonates from the initial strike of the strings, and that sound bounces off the back and sides. The harmonics this creates come out of the sound hole and give us the end result. Here are a few woods often chosen for the back and sides and the effect they have on the sound.

Mahogany: Dry, woody, and focused, this is one of the most popular options. If you want a guitar that can do it all, mahogany is the way to go.

Rosewood: Rich and clear, it’s loaded with overtones and delivers clear bass and treble. If you like mahogany but crave a more hi-fi sound, this is a great option.

Maple: Bright and direct, it has a rapid note decay that keeps things clear and focused. If you want a sound that is clear and punchy, maple may be for you.

Koa: Similar to mahogany, koa has a nice warm mid-range, but brings clearer highs.

Closing Thoughts

If there’s one thing I’ve learned working in music retail, it’s that there’s a guitar for everyone. There are many options on the market, no doubt about that. However, if you know what sound you’re looking for and how the properties of these guitars shape it, you will know exactly what to look for and land the acoustic of your dreams.

Photo by Olly Curtis/Guitarist Magazine/Future via Getty Images