If you know someone who wants to build a pedalboard or needs to spruce one up, this one’s for you! This Ernie Ball Flat Ribbon Patch Cable Multi Pack has everything they’ll need. Containing 10 cables of various lengths, they feature dual right-angle ends and flat ribbon cabling. This makes them low-profile, allowing players to get their pedals as close as possible on their pedalboards. Coated in durable PVC and constructed with shielded materials, these cables deliver reliable, low-noise performance. Originally $79.99, this pack can currently be purchased for $50.83.