Not every guitarist needs an expensive piece of gear for the holidays. Yes, getting a new guitar, amp, or effect pedal is great, but the small things matter too. Musicians, like myself, are constantly burning through strings, wearing out cables, and misplacing things like tuners, capos, and string winders. Here are great Black Friday deals from Sweetwater any musician would love to receive.
Gator Frameworks Rok-It Tubular Guitar Stand for Electric or Acoustic Guitars
Every guitarist needs a place to set their instrument! These high-quality Gator Frameworks Rok-It stands are perfect. They feature durable metal construction, a security strap to keep your instrument from falling, and rubber grip feet to keep the stand in place. Capping it off, the stand features a padded neck and body cradle. This protects the instrument’s finish from wear and tear when setting it on the stand. An amazing value already at a reduced price of $12.99; if you act now, you can buy one, get one free!
D’Addario PW-CGTPRO-20 Classic Pro Straight to Straight Instrument Cable – 20 foot
D’Addario is known for its high-quality strings, but they also make fantastic accessories. Their instrument cables are some of the best in the industry, and you can currently snag a 20ft one at a great deal. Featuring low capacitance, low noise, and a flexible, durable construction, you can currently grab a D’Addario Classic Pro Straight to Straight 20ft for $16.99.
D’Addario Phosphor Bronze Acoustic Guitar Strings with Pro-Winder – .012-.053, Light Gauge (3-pack)
Guitarists always need strings! These D’Addario Phosphor Bronze lights are some of the best on the market. Reliable, affordable, and rich in tone, these are the strings I use on all of my acoustic guitars. A 3-pack is already an amazing value, but the addition of a D’Addario Pro-Winder solidifies the deal. Featuring a string winder, clipper, and bridge pin puller, this accessory is a must-have for every guitar player. This 3-pack of D’Addario Phosphor Bronze strings and pro-winder bundle can be had for $14.99, a $15 savings!
Ernie Ball P06224 Flat Ribbon Pedalboard Patch Cable – Right Angle to Right Angle – Multi Pack Black
If you know someone who wants to build a pedalboard or needs to spruce one up, this one’s for you! This Ernie Ball Flat Ribbon Patch Cable Multi Pack has everything they’ll need. Containing 10 cables of various lengths, they feature dual right-angle ends and flat ribbon cabling. This makes them low-profile, allowing players to get their pedals as close as possible on their pedalboards. Coated in durable PVC and constructed with shielded materials, these cables deliver reliable, low-noise performance. Originally $79.99, this pack can currently be purchased for $50.83.
Fender FT-1 Pro Chromatic Clip-on Headstock Tuner
There is nothing more important than being in tune! The Fender FT-1 Pro Chromatic Clip-on Headstock Tuner is the perfect gift to ensure that happens. Featuring an easy-to-read LED display, this tuner has various chromatic tuning modes for guitar, bass, ukulele, and violin. Its compact, has a long battery life, and can be purchased for a reduced price of $15.86.