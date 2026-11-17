The Fender Jazzmaster is an icon in the world of electric guitar. Known for its unique shape, punchy cleans, and biting sound when overdriven, the guitar has made its mark on a variety of genres. There’s just one big problem: they are extremely noisy guitars. The single-coil pickups that give the guitar its iconic sound are susceptible to 60-cycle hum. From bad power, stage lighting, and added gain from effects and amps, this troublesome buzz can cause a lot of problems. Seymour Duncan has solved this problem with their new Jazzmaster Silencer Pickups. Let’s break it down and figure out how they work.

Classic with a Twist

Designed by Seymour Duncan’s VP of Engineering, Kevin Butler, these pickups were made with one goal in mind. Provide a drop-in pickup that looks and sounds like the original, without the noise. The Jazzmaster Silencer Pickups do this through a unique triple-coil design. Two outer coils work together to create the hum-canceling effect while the middle coil, made with Alnico 5 magnets, delivers the classic sound. Noiseless Jazzmaster pickups are not a new idea, but many lose the iconic sound that made the model famous at the cost of reducing the noise. These pickups solve that problem.

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Not only do they retain the original sound of the Jazzmaster, but they also retain the look. A drop-in replacement for the model, it features the same dimensions and iconic look of the original pickups. The two outer coils hide underneath the plastic cover, while the center Alnico 5 coil sticks out. Lacking any markings on the cover, the untrained eye would never know the difference.

Vintage or Modern

In addition to the vintage version of these pickups, a hot version is available as well. Built the same way, the hot version provides boosted output. This offering is perfect for players chasing more modern sounds or those playing heavier styles of music.

Closing Thoughts:

If you’re a fan of Jazzmasters but hate the noise, your prayers have finally been answered. The Jazzmaster Silencer Pickups preserve everything that makes them great, but remove the noise from the equation. No more noisy gigs or recording sessions, just pure Jazzmaster tone. Whether you go for the vintage or hot variant, at less than $300 a set, you can’t go wrong!

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