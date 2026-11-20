Every year, since 2013, Epiphone has partnered with Joe Bonamassa to release a signature guitar. A six-time Grammy-nominated blues artist and well-known vintage gear collector, he has one goal in mind with each release. That goal is to make an instrument that is affordable, high-quality, and based on a guitar from his vintage collection. This year, the target is one of his most recognizable guitars, his 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard known as “The Skinnerburst”. Making a guitar that is worth six figures into one worth three is no easy task. However, this release has done just that. Let’s break it down and get to know the Epiphone Joe Bonamassa Skinnerburst ‘59 Les Paul Standard.

The Construction

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The instrument features the classic Les Paul formula. Starting with the body, it has a mahogany body, topped with a maple cap bearing a flame maple veneer. Carefully selected, the grain of the veneer is made to match the look of the original guitar as closely as possible. Mounted to the body is a mahogany neck with a bound rosewood fingerboard and a custom ‘59 rounded C profile.

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The Electronics

Having a solid tone-wood foundation and a neck mirroring the original, this release is also loaded with quality electronics. A pair of Epiphone’s Probucker humbucking pickups, a Probucker 3 in the neck and a custom Probucker in the bridge, give the guitar its vintage voice while keeping the price down. The guitar features the classic Les Paul control layout: a volume and tone control for each pickup and a 3-way selector switch. The CTS pots and Mallory tone capacitors making up this circuit ensure reliability and ensure the player can dial in a wide range of sounds.

Looking the Part

To be a tribute, the guitar cannot only feature the same construction and electronics, it must also have the look. The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa ‘59 Skinnerburst captures this beautifully. Like the real Skinnerburst, it features a dirty lemon burst finish, cream colored plastics, and gold top hat knobs with metal pointers. This gives it the same classic look without the premium price. Wrapping up the classic look, the guitar comes with a beautiful hardshell case. The case is brown with pink lining, like a genuine one from the era, and the look is capped off with Joe’s signature Nerdville graphics on the exterior. Inside this case is a certificate of authenticity.

Closing Thoughts

With a quality build, quality electronics, and classic looks, the Epiphone Joe Bonamassa ‘59 Skinnerburst is sure to be a hit. Priced at $849.99, it’s a fantastic option for collectors, Bonamassa fans, and players craving those unreachable vintage instruments. The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa ‘59 Skinnerburst is available now at your local Epiphone dealer and online. For more information about this guitar and the instrument that inspired it, head to Gibson.com.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Les Paul Foundation)