Released on This Day in 1980, the Film That Gave Dolly Parton Her Big-Screen Debut and Produced One of Her Biggest Hits

On this day (December 19) in 1980, 9 to 5 opened in theaters across the United States. The movie featured Dolly Parton in her first starring role. She also composed the theme song, “9 to 5,” which became one of the biggest hits of her career.

Parton, 9 to 5, and its theme song have much in common. On the surface, they’re light, entertaining, and funny. However, a closer look reveals a revolutionary push toward equality. The “Jolene” singer has a long list of philanthropic efforts, most of which support literacy and disaster relief for the Appalachian region that raised her. The film and song used the over-the-top plot to show the working conditions of women in the 1980s. A large pay gap and workplace harassment were the norm.

According to a PBS article, everything in 9 to 5, except for the plot against Franklin Hart, was taken from actual workplace stories from women. In short, the film was more than a comedy. It was a way to put the plight of working women in front of audiences everywhere. The star power of Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin helped amplify writer Patricia Resnick’s message.

Dolly Parton Wrote “9 to 5” on the Set

Jane Fonda approached Dolly Parton about being in the film. At the time, she had never been in a movie before. She had only filmed music videos and appeared on an episode of Captain Kangaroo. However, Parton agreed to take the role if she could also write the theme song.

Parton wrote the song between takes while on the set. According to Songfacts, the major hit started with her long, acrylic nails. She discovered that she could mimic the sound of a typewriter by clicking her nails together. The sound fit perfectly with the movie’s office setting.

Parton released “9 to 5” as a single from the album of the same name a little more than a month before the film hit theaters. It reached the top of the country chart, where it stayed for a week, in January 1981. Roughly a month later, it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It occupied the top spot for two weeks. It was her first single to top the Hot 100 and became her most successful crossover hit at the time.

