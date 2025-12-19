4 Genuinely Good Songs That Prince Gave Away to Other Artists

Everybody knows Sinead O’Connor’s beautiful reimagining of “Nothing Compares 2 U” from 1990. But what about the other songs that Prince gave away to other artists that many listeners may not know he was associated with? Let’s look at some gorgeous jams that Prince offered up to his contemporaries!

“Yo Mister” by Pattie LaBelle (1989)

The incomparable Pattie LaBelle was quite a fan of Prince, and vice versa. In the late 1980s, she needed a bit of help scoring another hit, and she contacted Prince for assistance. Incredibly happy to help, Prince gave her “Yo Mister”… and four outfits designed by his personal tailor. “Yo Mister” ended up being a gorgeous anthem for LaBelle and a standout song from her album Be Yourself. I’m sure Prince was happy to part with the song if it meant he got to work with LaBelle.

“A Love Bizarre” by Sheila E. (1985)

Prince has a co-writing credit on Sheila E.’s pop hit, “A Love Bizarre”. The two were in a relationship at the time and worked with each other extensively before that tune, with Sheila working with Prince on Purple Rain. You can really sense Prince’s touch on this song, and the decision to have him sing a duet with her was smart. “A Love Bizarre” ended up being a No. 11 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Stand Back” by Stevie Nicks (1983)

“Stand Back” by Stevie Nicks technically wasn’t “given away” by Prince. However, the Fleetwood Mac icon has asserted many times that the song belongs to Prince on a spiritual level, as she was inspired by his previous tune, “Little Red Corvette”. After letting him know how important the song was to her, Prince showed up at her studio. He proceeded to play the synth for about 30 minutes before dipping out like some kind of musical ghost.

“He just got up and left as if the whole thing happened in a dream,” said Nicks.

That synth track is on the official song. Prince and Nicks split the royalties for it, though he remains uncredited on the track itself.

“Manic Monday” by The Bangles (1985)

This mega-hit in the pop world was one of the most-played songs on MTV in 1985, and I can see why. Not only is it a punchy track, but it was also written by none other than Prince under the pseudonym “Christopher.” “Manic Monday” by The Bangles makes it to our list of songs that Prince gave away, and it definitely went to the perfect band.

