Eagles Guitarist Joe Walsh’s Memorabilia Auction Rakes In Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars, With Part of the Proceeds Benefiting Vets Aid

A two-day auction featuring hundreds of guitars and other memorabilia owned by longtime Eagles guitarist and solo star Joe Walsh has brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars. The “Life’s Been Good: Joe Walsh” auction took place December 16-17 at the famous Troubadour venue in West Hollywood, California. Bidding also was held online at JuliensAuctions.com.

In addition to the guitars, the items that went on the block included motor vehicles, stage-worn clothing, recording equipment, keyboards, sales awards, amplifiers, furniture, ham radio devices, road cases, T-shirts, and more. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go toward Walsh’s VetsAid charity. The nonprofit disburses funds to various charities and organizations that support miliary veterans and their families.

“Life’s been good for Joe Walsh whose music has shaped decades of rock history,” Julien’s Auctions co-founder Martin Nolan said in a statement. “This historic auction was a true celebration of that incredible journey. Julien’s are honored to have worked with Joe who wished to share pieces of his story with fans, collectors and investors who truly appreciate his artistry and also support the important work of Vet Aid.”

The item that brought in the money was a 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 sports car. The vehicle, which was owned and driven by Walsh, fetched $102,400. It had been estimated to sell for between $70,000 and $80,000.

The Other Priciest Items That Were Sold During the Auction

Meanwhile, a 1955 Steinway & Sons grand piano that originally belonged to Les Paul sold for $57,600. Walsh had purchased the piano during a 2012 auction of items from Paul’s estate.

Also selling for $57,600 was a 1970 ARP 2500 synthesizer, along with a keyboard and wing cabinet. Walsh used the instrument for recordings he did with his 1970s band Barnstorm and during his early solo career.

Guitars That Fetched the Most Money

Walsh’s guitar that received the highest bid was Mark Whitebook Dreadnought acoustic, which sold for $44,800. Interestingly, the instrument was only estimated to fetch between $1,200 and $1,500.

Joe played the guitar during his 1975 Joe Walsh & Friends performance for Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert, featuring his Eagles bandmates Don Felder, Don Henley, and Glenn Frey, and during the 1989 taping of an MTV Unplugged episode with Dr. John.

A 2007 Duesenberg Starplayer transparent-orange electric guitar that Joe played at many Eagles shows brought in $35,200.

A 2015 Squier Stratocaster featuring a Bad Company logo and signed by the members of that band sold for $32,000. The guitar was presented to Walsh in 2016 by Bad Company as a gift at the end of a tour they played together.

You can check out the full list of items sold at the auction at JuliensAuctions.com.

Joe Walsh’s Upcoming Plans

Walsh’s only current upcoming shows include the 12 Las Vegas residency dates the Eagles have lined at the Sphere venue in 2026. Those concerts are scheduled for January 23, 24, 30 and 31; February 20, 21, 27, and 28; and March 20, 21, 27, and 28.

Walsh and the Eagles also will play a May 2 headlining set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)