Remember When Actor John Schneider Scored His First No. 1 Single in 1984?

Most people know John Schneider as the actor who portrayed Bo Duke in the popular TV series, The Dukes Of Hazzard, which ran from 1979 to 1985. But Schneider was more than just a talented actor. In addition to being on TV and in movies, Schneider was also a gifted country artist.

In 1981, Schneider released Now Or Never, his debut country album. Over the next few years, Schneider had several hits, including “Them Good Ol’ Boys Are Bad” and “Dreamin’”. But Schneider really hit his stride in 1984, with “I’ve Been Around Enough To Know”, his first No. 1 single. Written by Dickey Lee and Bob McDill, “I’ve Been Around Enough To Know” is on Too Good To Stop Now, Schneider’s fifth studio album.

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“I’ve Been Around Enough To Know” was first released by Jo-El Sonnier in 1975. Three years later, Conway Twitty included a version on his 1978 Conway album. But it’s Schneider who was able to make “I’ve Been Around Enough To Know” a No. 1 single.

“I’ve Been Around Enough To Know” is a sad song of resignation, over a relationship that is ending. The chorus says, “You don’t need to try to fool me / You don’t need to lead me on / You don’t need to say you love me / I’ve been around enough to know.“

The Success of John Schneider After “I’ve Been Around Enough To Know”

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It may have taken Schneider a few years to have a No. 1 single. But once he did, the hits kept coming. Schneider followed “I’ve Been Around Enough To Know” with “Country Girls”, another No. 1 hit, and “It’s A Short Walk From Heaven To Hell”, which became a Top 10 single for Schneider.

Over the next several years, Schneider found himself with several other hit singles. He had two more No. 1 songs, with “What’s a Memory Like You (Doing in a Love Like This)” and “You’re the Last Thing I Needed Tonight”. Other songs Schneider released that did well at radio include “At The Sound Of The Tone”, “Take The Long Way Home”, and “Love, You Ain’t Seen The Last Of Me”.

In 1987, Schneider had his final Top 40 hit, with “When The Right One Comes Along”. But just because Schneider wasn’t having big hits doesn’t mean he wasn’t releasing music. Over the next few decades, Schneider released numerous other albums, including three volumes of John’s Schneider’s Favorite Hits, all out in 2009.

In 2018, Schneider released six different projects as The Odyssey, with one more coming in 2019.

“I didn’t fall out of love [with music], but I didn’t know anybody cared, honestly,” Schneider later told Billboard.

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