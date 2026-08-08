4 Songs From 1979 Every 70s Kid Heard While Riding in the Family Car to School Each Morning

In the year 1979, new wave was taking over the mainstream, and plenty of 70s kid listeners got to hear some incredibly boundary-breaking songs on the radio on their way to school. It was a very special year for music, one that probably brings back memories if you lived it. Let’s take a look at a few hits from that year, shall we?

“The Logical Song” by Supertramp from ‘Breakfast In America’

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“The Logical Song” was easily one of the biggest prog-pop songs of 1979. And I bet you heard it on the radio on more than one occasion that year. This killer tune à la Roger Hodgson was written about the frontman’s experience being sent away to boarding school for a decade. It’s a poignant yet catchy song about figuring out who you are when you’re young and without much guidance. Listeners resonated with it, and “The Logical Song” peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Heart Of Glass” by Blondie from ‘Parallel Lines’

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When we talk about new wave, we have to talk about how important “Heart Of Glass” by Blondie is. This is one of the first big new wave tunes to take over the radio. And it’s still such an insanely fun song to jam out to after all these years. “Heart Of Glass” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, as well as many other global charts.

“Shake Your Body (Down To The Ground)” by The Jacksons from ‘Destiny’

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“Shake Your Body (Down To The Ground)” by The Jacksons proved that the group of siblings still had it. In fact, this very song was the most successful release out of everything they did with Epic Records. This disco-funk classic was a smash hit on the charts, peaking at No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart and the Top 10 across the UK, Canada, Australia, and elsewhere.

“My Sharona” by The Knack from ‘Get The Knack’

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This one-hit wonder was really inescapable on the radio in 1979, and it’s still one of the most memorable songs that 70s kids listened to on the way to school. The power pop jam “My Sharona” by The Knack was a No. 1 smash hit on the Hot 100 and did similarly well throughout Europe.

(Photo by Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images)