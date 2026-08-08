3 Rock Songs From the 1980s That Feel Bigger as You Age

These three rock songs from the 1980s feel bigger as we age. Sure, all three of these hits worked wonders on younger listeners, but to truly appreciate them, you need some years on you.

“The Boys Of Summer” – Don Henley

Play video

If you were a teen in the 1980s, then this Don Henley rock classic likely felt like he had a view into your life. This song is youth incarnate, as Henley looks back on a time when everything seemed simpler. “I can tell you my love for you will still be strong / After the boys of summer have gone,” he sings in this nostalgic love song.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Don Henley on Why He Hired This Musician for Eagles: “He Knows How To Be in a Band”]

But, as we age, this song takes on new life. Over the decades, those who once saw their present in the story Henley was telling here are now looking in the rearview. That sense of hindsight and wistful nostalgia makes this the kind of song that grows with its audience. With every passing year, the effects of this hit get stronger.

“Forever Young” – Alphaville

Play video

When you are young, this 1980s rock classic feels very true to your situation. As teens, we often can’t see far beyond that enviable period. As we start to worry about moving on from that stage of life, “Forever Young” becomes a sobering, albeit uplifting anthem.

“Forever young / I want to be forever young / Do you really want to live forever? / Forever, forever young,” the iconic chorus reads. Young people in the 1980s listened to this song without the painful tinge it has when you’re older. As decades passed, the chorus started to feel like a dull ache. You’re instantly reminded that you can’t go back.

“Seven Wonders” – Fleetwood Mac

Play video

This song isn’t about aging in the way the first two songs on this list are, but it still has the twist of nostalgia. Stevie Nicks sings about finding your one true love in this 1980s rock hit, and how that feeling compares to the great wonders of the world. As we age, and love becomes a more serious endeavor, this song starts to hit even harder.

“So it’s hard to find / Someone with that kind of intensity / You touched my hand, I played it cool / And you reached out your hand to me,” the lyrics read. Life has a way of letting you know what’s important. Part of growing up is making missteps and losing sight of that importance. This song touches on that idea, making it even more important in adulthood.

(Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)