4 Songs From 1966 That Made You Wish You Were at the Beach

Songs from the 1960s have a sort of captivating simplicity to them. They remind listeners of simpler times, when a day at the beach didn’t also mean fielding Slack messages on your smartphone or dodging influencers making TikTok videos on the boardwalk. Back when there was just sun, surf, and loved ones to enjoy—and, if you brought along a transistor radio, some tunes.

These sunny songs from 1966 conjure these warm, sun-soaked memories of the beach perfectly. If you weren’t craving a seaside vacation already, you probably will be by the time you’re listening through these tracks.

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“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys

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The terms “the 1960s” and “the beach” cannot possibly go together without including The Beach Boys somewhere in the mix. Although this West Coast pop group had a wide array of surf-specific singles early in the decade, we’re opting for the late 60s hit “Good Vibrations”. The way the verses shift from dreamy and languid to wacky and weird seems to imitate the different phases of a day on the beach: lying in the sun, splashing in the water, traversing the sandy expanse for a snack from the clubhouse nearby.

“Good Day Sunshine” by The Beatles

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The Beatles’ 1966 Revolver was full of psychedelia-tinged rock cuts that are an enjoyable listen year-round. Still, there’s no denying that the beach would be the perfect setting to listen back to “Good Day Sunshine”. This Paul McCartney tune is a timeless, romantic ditty about enjoying a beautiful, sunny day with a loved one. “I feel good, in a special way / I’m in love, and it’s a sunny day.” What better lines to encapsulate what it feels like to spend the day on the beach with your special someone?

“Sunshine Superman” by Donovan

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Originally written as an international love letter to an old flame, Donovan captured something steamy, sultry, and a little idiosyncratic in his 1966 track “Sunshine Superman”. Its December 1966 release did little to cool off the subtle, abstract heat Donovan imbues in lines like “I can make like a turtle and dive for your pearls in the sea.” Other lyrics like “we stood on a beach at sunset, do you remember when? / I know a beach where, baby, it never ends” makes this an obvious pick in a list of 1966 beach songs.

“California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas

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We’ll wrap up this list of 1966 beach songs with the ultimate “yearning for the seaside” song: “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas. The song appeared on the group’s debut studio album, If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears, and has become synonymous with their musical legacy. The song has also developed a strong association with daydreaming about the beach when you’re landlocked on a cold and gray winter’s day.

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