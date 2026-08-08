3 Vietnam War Protest Songs That Baby Boomers Still Can’t Forget

The Vietnam War was a difficult time for many, and as such, tons of protest songs hit the airwaves and baby boomers in the gut with their emotional, poignant lyricism. The following three songs, in particular, are Vietnam War protest songs that few could forget after listening to them just one time.

“Eve Of Destruction” by Barry McGuire from ‘Eve Of Destruction’ (1965)

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“Handful of senators don’t pass legislation / And marches alone can’t bring integration / When human respect is disintegratin’ / This whole crazy world is just too frustratin’.”

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This song, written by P. F. Sloan, is a stripped-down but lyrically loaded tune about the Vietnam War, the threat of nuclear destruction, the Civil Rights Movement, and just about every other hot topic in the news in 1965. Barry McGuire delivered his version gloriously, and listeners really resonated with it. “Eve Of Destruction” by Barry McGuire hit No. 1 in the US (and elsewhere), but he sadly never had as big a hit again.

“I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-To-Die Rag” by Country Joe And The Fish from ‘I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-To-Die Rag’ (1967)

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“What are we fighting for? / Don’t ask me, I don’t give a damn / Next stop is Vietnam.”

This song from Country Joe And The Fish is a psych-rock classic, one that uses satire and some pretty dark humor to protest the Vietnam War. It’s a counterculture classic, but it didn’t quite hit the charts in the US. In the end, it became an unassuming staple in protest songwriting. It certainly got its flowers after the band performed “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-To-Die Rag” at Woodstock, complete with that “Give me an F!” cheer.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Willy And The Poor Boys’ (1969)

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“It ain’t me, it ain’t me / I ain’t no senator’s son, son / It ain’t me, it ain’t me / I ain’t no fortunate one, no.”

This is probably the most famous and memorable of all Vietnam War songs that baby boomers got to hear back in 1969. John Fogerty’s iconic, era-defining song is about the draft and how the privileged and wealthy at the time didn’t have to fight their own war for the most part. A lot of listeners, particularly those who were drafted themselves at the time, resonated with “Fortunate Son” in a big way. This track from Willy And The Poor Boys peaked at No. 3 in the US in 1969.

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