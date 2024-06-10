“He Stopped Loving Her Today” is largely considered one of George Jones‘ finest efforts. Moreover, it’s considered one of the best songs of all time. Alan Jackson delivered a stunning rendition of the ballad during Jones’ funeral service at The Grand Ole Opry. Revisit the moment, below.

Remember When: Alan Jackson Performs “He Stopped Loving Her Today” at George Jones’ Funeral

He said, “I’ll love you till I die”

She told him, “You’ll forget in time”

As the years went slowly by

She still preyed upon his mind

Taking on “He Stopped Loving Her Today” is no easy feat–particularly so when Jones’ fans are present and watching you do it. Nevertheless, Jackson (no stranger to a timeless hit himself) hit this cover out of the park.

It wasn’t the only time Jackson performed this song, but it is perhaps the most famous. The song naturally had to be included in Jones’ celebration of life. Despite its somber themes, there was no way the moment could pass without someone mournfully singing this 1980 hit.

Jackson sang through this song with ease, adding just the right emotional quality to hit the listener right in the heart. Check out the moment, below.

I went to see him just today

Oh, but I didn’t see no tears

All dressed up to go away

First time I’d seen him smile in years

Jackson often praised Jones. In fact, one of his most famous moments came as he stood up for the late country icon. At the 1999 CMA Awards, Jones was given one minute to perform a song while younger artists were given four. Jackson didn’t take this slight to his hero laying down.

Jones decided to not attend the ceremony. In return, Jackson decided to play one of Jones’ songs in place of his own.

“I thought it was stupid that the CMA wouldn’t let George do his whole song,” Jackson said after the fact. “George wasn’t some new artist nominated for single of the year. He’s a living legend who’s been making records for 40 years.”

