3 Country Stars Who Took Over the 90s and Where They Are Today

Country music tested boundaries in the 90s, and in the process, introduced a whole new set of stars for younger generations to look up to. Here are three of the 90s’ biggest icons and what they’ve been up to in recent years.

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Alan Jackson

Every artist wants their day in the sun. It was with songs like “Chattahoochee” and “Livin’ On Love” that Alan Jackson had his in the early and mid-90s. Lately, Jackson has been winding down, and a major reason is his health complications.

In an interview with Today, Jackson revealed that he’s been suffering from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a neurological disease that can affect balance and movement.

“It’s getting more and more obvious,” he shared. “And I know I’m stumbling around on stage. And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable.”

You still have an opportunity to see the singer-songwriter, who will be performing his last show at Nissan Stadium on June 27, 2026.

Garth Brooks

If you want to talk about having a good run, look no further than Garth Brooks. In the late 80s, the singer had already established himself as a talent to watch. Then, when he released “Friends In Low Places” in 1990, he earned himself a spot in the country music history books. Nine Diamond Certified albums later, Brooks has established himself as a major player.

These days, Brooks is still spending time out on the road. With scheduled performances in June of this year, Brooks will be playing for audiences at Milwaukee’s SummerFest and in London, England.

Shania Twain

Where 90s pop and country collide, there is Shania Twain. Often referred to as the Queen of Country Pop, Twain is known by most for producing a string of hits, some of which include “You’re Still The One” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

Last year, Twain finished up her “Come On Over” Las Vegas residency, after which she shared on Instagram that she would be heading into the studio to write new music. Since then, she’s been busy playing shows and making iconic appearances at shows with artists like Sabrina Carpenter.

In June, fans can also see her perform with Harry Styles at Wembley Stadium in London.

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