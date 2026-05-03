3 Wise Country Albums From the 1970s I Want To Show My Kid

School is great. School is awesome. Everyone should go to school. But even if you earn seven graduate-level degrees, you still need to know what the world is like outside those great university halls. You still need an education outside of school.

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s where music comes in. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore a section of country music that can teach a great deal today. Indeed, these are three wise country albums from the 1970s I want to show my kid.

‘Jolene’ by Dolly Parton (1974)

Little did Jolene know that she was going to be immortalized for all time when trying to take Dolly Parton’s beau. Well, actions have consequences. And the result is both a song and an album that all young country fans should hear. Dolly Parton was really on a hot streak in 1974. This LP not only includes the song “Jolene”, but it also includes “I Will Always Love You”. Is that the greatest one-two punch in country music history? Maybe.

‘Red Headed Stranger’ by Willie Nelson (1975)

Willie Nelson is one of the most prolific musicians of all time. Each decade of his catalog boasts many album releases. So, in a way, you could pluck any from the 1970s to introduce your kid to his sound and style. But Red Headed Stranger from right in the middle of the decade is a good choice. The concept album is about a man on the run, and the songs are spare and almost intimate. If you want to get to the essence of country and of Nelson, this is the LP for you.

‘Kristofferson’ by Kris Kristofferson (1970)

Kris Kristofferson is not only one of the greatest country music songwriters ever, but he’s also just one of the greatest songwriters ever. Period. He wrote for many standouts in the genre during his heyday, and he also wrote songs that became hits for others in other genres. For example, check out the artist’s debut self-titled LP, which includes the track “Me And Bobby McGee”. That song was made famous by rocker Janis Joplin. But the album also includes numbers like “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down”, which is one of the most famous country songs ever.

Photo via Getty Images