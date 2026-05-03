These 3 Ronnie Milsap Songs Have Absolutely Devastating Lyrics

Ronnie Milsap has released plenty of songs throughout his career, which spans more than 50 years. Included in his extensive repertoire are these three songs, which all have lyrics that are absolutely devastating.

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“Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends”

“Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends” is a plea to enjoy the moment, knowing with certainty that it will not last. Written by Kris Kristofferson, Bobby Bare first recorded “Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends” for his 1971 album, All The Seasons Gone.

But it’s Milsap who made “Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends” a hit single in 1974. On his Pure Love project, “Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends” says, “This could be our last goodnight together / We may never pass this way again / Just let me enjoy ’till its over or forever / Please don’t tell me how the story ends.”

In 1978, Kristofferson recorded his own version of “Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends”. The song, a duet with Rita Coolidge, is on Natural Act, their third record together.

“It Was Almost Like A Song”

Knowing what could have been but was not might be one of the saddest experiences ever. It’s what Milsap sings about in “It Was Almost Like A Song”. The title track of his eighth studio album, the 1977 single was written by Hal David and Archie Jordan.

“It Was Almost Like A Song” says, “January through December / We had such a perfect year / Then the flame became a dying ember / All at once you weren’t here / Now my broken heart / Cries for you each night / And it’s almost like a song / But it’s much too sad to write.”

“I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For The World”

“I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For The World” is a mid-tempo tune, which might make some people unaware that it’s actually a tragic farewell song. Released in 1981 on Milsap’s There’s No Gettin’ Over Me record, Dennis Morgan and Kyle Fleming are the song’s two writers.

A song about the heartache being worth the joy of the relationship, “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For The World” says, “I wouldn’t have missed it for the world / Wouldn’t have missed loving you girl / You’ve made my whole life worth while, with your smile / I wouldn’t trade one memory / Cause you mean too much to me / Even though I lost you girl / I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

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