Rolling Stones Seemingly Reveal Forthcoming Album’s Title and Cover Art With Social Media Puzzle

Rolling Stones are teasing new music on the way. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood recently got fans’ attention on social media.

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They did so by each posting a portion of what appeared to be the cover art for their forthcoming LP. The individual posts also included the words “Foreign Tongues.”

The Stones’ account seemingly confirmed fan speculation that the mismatched posts were a puzzle that showed the cover art and revealed the title of their next album.

The band’s account did so by posting a video of all the puzzle pieces sliding into place until the image was complete. On the second slide of the post, the complete picture was shown, displaying a man’s face that appeared to be one third of each band member, along with the title Foreign Tongues.

The band will share more information about Foreign Tongues on Tuesday, May 5, at 12 p.m. ET.

What toPhoto by Gary Miller/Getty Images Know About Rolling Stones’ Foreign Tongues

The Stones’ next LP will be their first since Hackney Diamonds in 2023. It’s been well known for a while that Rolling Stones are hard at work on new music.

Nearly three years ago, while promoting their 2023 LP, Jagger told The New York Times that the band was “almost three-quarters through” their next release.

Then, in 2025, Richards’ son, Marlon Richards, told Record Collector that his dad’s band was “nearly done” recording their next album.

“They gave them a Grammy, so now they’re all hyped up on that,” the younger Richards said, per NME. Indeed, Hackney Diamonds won Best Rock Album at the prestigious ceremony.

Shortly thereafter, producer Andrew Watt revealed he’d been back in the studio with the band. He previously worked with them on Hackney Diamonds.

“I’ve said it before, but it’s like working for Batman,” Watt told Rolling Stone. “When the tongue is up in the air, you just go… I can say we did some recording together, but that’s all I can say.”

It’s no surprise Watt signed up to work with the band again. Speaking to Rolling Stone Music Now, the producer called his experience with the Stones “the most informative process of my life.”

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