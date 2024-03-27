Remember When Eric Clapton Married Pattie Boyd, George Harrison’s Ex, 45 Years Ago

On March 27, 1979, Eric Clapton married his friend George Harrison’s ex-wife, Pattie Boyd. The wedding took place at Temple Bethel, in Tucson, Arizona, a day before Clapton was scheduled to launch a U.S. tour in the city. Only 40 guests were in attendance at the nuptials.

An official wedding reception for the couple was held on May 19, 1979, at Clapton’s estate in Surrey, England. Harrison attended that party, as did his fellow Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. John Lennon reportedly sent his well-wishes from New York. Among the other stars who were on hand for the bash were The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Bill Wyman, Elton John, David Bowie. and Clapton’s ex-Cream bandmates Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker.

According to reports, the three former Beatles and other stars took part in a jam session that featured various early rock ‘n’ roll classics.

Boyd’s Marriage to Harrison, and Clapton’s Infatuation with Her

Clapton, Boyd, and Harrison had been part of one of the most fascinating love triangles in rock history. Boyd was a 19-year-old model when she met Harrison while filming a scene in the 1964 Beatles film A Hard Day’s Night. The two soon began dating and fell in love, marrying in 1966. Boyd was the inspiration for Harrison’s classic Beatles love ballad “Something.”

In the late 1960s, Clapton was one of Harrison’s best friends, and he also became enamored with Boyd. In 1970, Clapton professed his love to Boyd, but, although her relationship with Harrison was becoming strained at the time, she chose to remain with the Beatles guitarist.

Boyd’s rejection of Clapton inspired him to write “Layla” and a number of other heart-wrenching love songs that appeared on his short-lived group Derek and the Dominos’ classic album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs. Clapton also descended into heroin addiction at this time.

Boyd’s Romance with Clapton

After Clapton cleaned up a few years later, he and Boyd began a romance around 1974 with Harrison’s blessing. Boyd and Harrison’s divorce was finalized in 1977. That same year, Clapton recorded and released “Wonderful Tonight,” a romantic ballad he wrote for Boyd that became a Top-20 hit in the U.S.

Boyd and Clapton’s Marriage Was Troubled

Unfortunately, Boyd and Clapton’s marriage was not a happy one. He reportedly struggled with alcoholism, was physically abusive to her, and had numerous affairs. The couple also were unsuccessful in their attempts to have children.

In 1986, while still married to Boyd, Clapton fathered a son named Conor with Italian actress Lory Del Santo. Conor died tragically in March 1991 at age four in a fall from a New York apartment building.

Boyd separated from Clapton in 1987 and her request for a divorce, which cited “infidelity and unreasonable behaviour,” was granted in 1989.

Boyd’s Recent Memorabilia Auction

This past week, Boyd auctioned off a collection of personal memorabilia via Christie’s. Among the items that were sold were handwritten love letters penned by Clapton, photographs she took of Clapton and Harrison, and the original painting used for the cover of the Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs album.

The auction raked in more than $3.6 million, with the painting alone selling for more than $2.5 million.