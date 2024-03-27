Banned Paul McCartney Artwork Will Benefit War Child Anyway

Paul McCartney is a charitable man. Apparently though, the ex-Beatle has his limits. McCartney contributed a selection of songs to War Child Records’ Secret 7″ project, which consists of seven total songs combined with sleeve designs submitted by artists all over the world and chosen by the charity.

Videos by American Songwriter

Paul McCartney Rejects “Unflattering Artwork

For his part, McCartney is offering up limited-edition copies of “Pipes Of Peace,” his 1983 solo effort. Each of the seven songs selected by the project receives 100 different pieces of artwork. Musicians including Siouxsie and the Banshees, Hozier and the Chemical Brothers also contributed.

All records were exhibited and free to view at London’s NOW Gallery earlier this month. However, McCartney found a wooden sculpture created by Wilfrid Wood to be “too unflattering.” The artwork was therefore removed from the display.

The painted polymer clay rendering of McCartney’s likeness can still do some good, however. Its creator announced in a Thursday (March 21) Instagram post that he planned to auction it himself on eBay.

Wood said in the caption that he is a regular contributor to Secret 7.” (War Child Records is an independent record company working to change the lives of children living in war-ravaged countries.)

“This year I sculpted Paul McCartney but my contribution was BANNED by Macca and the gang because it was TOO UNFLATTERING,” wrote the London artist. “So I’m auctioning it myself on eBay with ALL proceeds going to @warchilduk , a charity for children affected by conflict in Gaza, Ukraine and other war zones globally.”

[RELATED: The Song That Paul McCartney Regretted Making]

Most of the commenters commended Wood’s work and were in agreement that the sculpture captured McCartney’s likeness. “I love this, it’s not unflattering he looks like a northern white loaf,” one Instagram user wrote.

“that is. the cutest Paul. ever,” another user gushed.

Several commenters did say they initially confused the sculpture for Theresa May, former prime minister of the United Kingdom.

As of Wednesday (March 27) the sculpture had 40 bids, with the winning offer coming in at 829 pounds.