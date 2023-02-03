10 Legendary Albums You Didn’t Know Feature Eric Clapton

Guitar hero Eric Clapton has an untouchable talent when it comes to six strings, an ability that has earned him distinctions like icon, legend, and, guitar god. Throughout his 60-year career, he has shined in multiple rock outfits, like Cream, Blind Faith, and Derek & the Dominos, and has continued to eclipse those successes with an even brighter solo career.

Clapton’s impressive skills were recently featured on Ozzy Osbourne’s now-Grammy-nominated album, Patient Number 9, but the guitarist has been behind so many more great works. Here are 10 legendary albums that feature Eric Clapton.

1. The Beatles’ White Album

George Harrison invited Clapton to play lead guitar on his classic tune, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” which appeared on the Beatles’ famed White Album.

During the Beatles’ shelf-life, the guitar legend guested on a number of their other works, including their Magical Mystery Tour album. He also continued to perform on the members’ individual albums once the Fab Four were no more.

Clapton can be heard lending his skills to George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, Shaved Fish from John Lennon’s project, The Plastic Ono Band, as well as Ringo’s Rotogravure by Ringo Starr.

2. Lady Soul – Aretha Franklin

Clapton is credited as a guitarist on Aretha Franklin’s album, Lady Soul. He can be heard serving up soulful licks on the track “Good to Me as I Am to You.”

3. Stephen Stills – Stephen Stills

Stephen Stills’ eponymous debut solo album features Clapton’s guitar chops on the tune, “Go Back Home.”

The guitarist also lent his playing to Stills’ creatively named second solo release, Stephen Stills 2.

4. Desire – Bob Dylan

Clapton contributed guitar to Bob Dylan’s iconic Desire album, specifically on the Spanish-tinged lullaby, “Romance In Durango.”

5. The Sun, Moon & Herbs – Dr. John

Clapton’s slide guitar skills were put on full display in the Dr. John album, The Sun, Moon & Herbs. Another rock great, Mick Jagger, was also featured on the project.

6. Christine McVie – Christine McVie

Clapton plays lead guitar on the song “The Challenge” from Christine McVie’s self-titled sophomore solo release.

7. An Anthology – Duane Allman

Clapton and Duane Allman were sporadic collaborators with the latter contributing extensively to Derek & the Dominos’ famed album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

On Allman’s posthumous compilation album, a joint effort between the two legendary instrumentalists, titled “Mean Old World,” appears.

8. The Red Shoes – Kate Bush

The virtuoso provides his stringed skills to Kate Bush’s album The Red Shoes. He can be heard on the track “And So Is Love” alongside Gary Brooker of Procol Harum.

9. One of the Boys – Roger Daltrey

The Who’s Roger Daltrey recruited the stylings of Clapton for his third solo album. Paul McCartney and Mick Ronson were among the other contributors.

10. Face Value – Phil Collins

On Phil Collins’ debut solo studio album, Face Value, Clapton’s guitar skills are showcased on the tracks “The Roof Is Leaking” and “If Leaving Me Is Easy”

Clapton also guests on Collins’ fourth solo release, …But Seriously.

Photo by Express/Express/Getty Images