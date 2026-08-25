Remember When Paul McCartney Played on a Steve Miller Band Song in the 60s?

In 1969, the Steve Miller Band released Brave New World. Their third studio album, the record includes “My Dark Hour”, a song written by Miller. Paul McCartney became part of the track, thanks to an argument McCartney had with The Beatles.

At the time that Brave New World was released, The Beatles were coming to an end. Surprisingly, an argument between McCartney and fellow band members John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison led to McCartney being part of “My Dark Hour”.

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The Steve Miller Band was at the same studio as The Beatles, who were arguing over who their financial manager was going to be. The three remaining members left the studio.

“There was a big argument and they all went, leaving me at the studio. Steve Miller happened to be around. ‘Hi, how you doing? Is the studio free?’” McCartney remembers Miller asking. “I said, ‘Well, it looks like it is now, mate.’ He said, ‘Mind if I use it?’ So I ended up drumming on a track of his that night. It was called ‘My Dark Hour’ – a good track actually. He and I made it alone. I had to do something, thrash something, to get it out of my system.”

McCartney is listed on the song credits as Paul Ramon. McCartney not only sang background vocals on the track, but he also played drums, guitar, and bass guitar as well.

What Paul McCartney Says About Recording “My Dark Hour” With The Steve Miller Band

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In McCartney’s biography, Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, he remembers being able to let out his frustration by playing on “My Dark Hour” for The Steve Miller Band.

“Steve Miller happened to be there recording, late at night,” McCartney recounts. “And he just breezed in. ‘Hey, what’s happening, man? Can I use the studio?’ ‘Yeah!’ I said. ‘Can I drum for you? I just had a f–ng unholy argument with the guys there.’ I explained it to him, took ten minutes to get it off my chest.”

“So I did a track,” McCartney continues. “He and I stayed that night and did a track of his called ‘My Dark Hour’. I thrashed everything out on the drums. There’s a surfeit of aggressive drum fills, that’s all I can say about that. We stayed up until late. I played bass, guitar and drums and sang backing vocals. It’s actually a pretty good track.”

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