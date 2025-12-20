3 Essential Rock Tracks You Probably Didn’t Know Featured Paul McCartney

The work of Paul McCartney goes far beyond his career with The Beatles, Wings, and even himself, as the man has played on some of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest tracks. Even if you don’t like the work of Paul McCartney, you have to respect him and just maybe agree that he is one of the greatest musicians of all time. Well, it seems many iconic musicians agreed with that title, as they invited and or accepted McCartney to play on a handful of their tracks. With that in mind, here are three essential rock tracks you probably didn’t know featured Paul McCartney.

“My Dark Hour” by Steve Miller Band

As the story goes, in 1969, Paul McCartney was frustrated and left alone at Olympic Studios after a Beatles argument. In the same studio was the Steve Miller Band, and in need of a bit of venting, McCartney asked if he could join them in their recording of “My Dark Hour”. They agreed, and Paul McCartney contributed to the single by playing drums, bass, guitar, and providing backing vocals.

Released in 1969, “My Dark Hour” helped the Steve Miller Band’s album, Brave New World, peak at No. 22 on the Billboard 200. However, McCartney didn’t receive credit for “My Dark Hour”, as he went under the pseudonym, Paul Ramon, on the track’s credits list.

“Mellow Yellow” by Donovan

One of Donovan’s most successful tracks is undoubtedly his 1966 single, “Mellow Yellow”. While McCartney did not extensively contribute to this track, the man simply couldn’t escape creating hit songs in the 1960s, as this track peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release.

On the track, McCartney didn’t play any instruments, produce, or write any lyrics. Rather, he simply provided uncredited background vocals on the essential 1960s rock classic. Even if you are listening very attentively and have a well-trained ear, it is still quite difficult to hear when McCartney appears on this track.

“Vegetables” by The Beach Boys

This very well might be the oddest collaboration Paul McCartney took part in, as his contribution didn’t come in the form of an instrumental or vocal part. Instead, for this Beach Boys’ 1967 song, Brian Wilson merely asked McCartney if he could chew on some vegetables for the song.

Released on September 18, 1967, as part of their album Smiley Smile, McCartney’s verbal cameo is, of course, very minimal. Consequently, McCartney didn’t receive any credit for the contribution, as all he did was chew. Without having knowledge of this fact, there is literally no way someone could tell this is Paul McCartney. If someone tells you otherwise, well, then, politely, they are probably full of it.

