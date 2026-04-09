Remember When Ringo Starr Briefly Quit The Beatles During the ‘White Album’ Sessions in 1968?

The timing of The Beatles breakup has always engendered some confusion. Paul McCartney announced it to the world in April 1970. But John Lennon had actually initiated the proceedings when he announced that he was leaving the group in September 1969. (The others agreed to keep it secret for the time being, until McCartney blew that plan to smithereens.)

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Perhaps the original ominous sign for what was in the offing came in August 1968. That’s when Ringo Starr went on vacation from The White Album sessions because he no longer wanted to be in the world’s biggest band.

Seeing Red during The White Album

The sessions for The White Album represented perhaps the most chaotic time period in The Beatles’ time together. Which was somewhat ironic, because they came to those sessions fresh off a retreat in India that was supposed to have improved their peace of mind.

On the one hand, the group built several songs together in the studio without copious overdubs in a way that they hadn’t done on their previous few records. But those sessions also featured many occasions when the group’s chief writers worked on their own stuff, often in separate studios within Abbey Road, without much input from the others.

Yoko Ono’s presence in the studio also caused friction. It’s hard to say which of these issues frustrated Ringo Starr the most. But we do know that on August 22, 1968, Starr abruptly left the sessions, leaving the group without their stalwart drummer.

On Holiday

An argument of some sort regarding the recording of “Back In The U.S.S.R.” seems to have been the immediate precipitating factor in Starr’s decision. More than likely, it was a case of the last straw breaking the camel’s back.

Starr later intimated in interviews that he was simply feeling unloved. He also became paranoid that the other three members were getting along very well and that he was the outcast of the group. When telling this story to the others, he was surprised to find that they were all feeling the same way.

Starr went on holiday to Sardinia, hanging out on a boat owned by his friend Peter Sellers. It was there that the drummer began composing what would become the Abbey Road song “Octopus’s Garden”. In the meantime, his old group continued right on with the task at hand.

Ringo Returns

The three remaining Beatles didn’t abandon their work upon Ringo Starr’s departure. Instead, they continued working on “Back In The U.S.S.R.” over the next few days. Several days on from that, they tackled “Dear Prudence”. Paul McCartney took over on drums for what would end up being the first two songs on The White Album.

After the dust settled a bit, the group realized what they were missing. They made contact with Starr to let him know that he wasn’t taken for granted and that he was the best drummer in the world. Starr agreed to return, which he did on September 3, 1968. He arrived to find his drum kit festooned with flowers, a gesture by George Harrison.

The White Album arrived in November 1968. And most fans had no idea that a few songs featured a drummer different from the one they were used to hearing.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns