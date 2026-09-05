Remember When The Rolling Stones Closed Out the Mick Taylor Era With an Aggressive Album in 1974?

The Rolling Stones managed to ride high even when they were in the midst of transitional periods in their careers. It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll, the album the band released in 1974, represented one of those in-between stretches for the group.

Turnover was encroaching upon the stability that the band had enjoyed for an incredible stretch of music in the late 60s and early 70s. But they still found a way to stay afloat amidst all the changes.

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The Glimmer Twins Take Over

The Rolling Stones’ four-album stretch that began with Beggars Banquet in 1968 and ended with Exile On Main St. in 1972 ranks among the best stretch of any kind in rock and roll history. During that time span, Mick Taylor took over as guitarist alongside Keith Richards. And the band used Jimmy Miller as their exclusive producer.

By the time the band made it to Goat’s Head Soup in 1973, some wear and tear started to show. Although the album still soared up the charts, the band struggled to find the inspiration that had set their previous four LPs apart.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards decided that they wanted to try something different for their next go-round. The band relieved Jimmy Miller of his production duties. Instead, they decided to do it themselves, taking the moniker “The Glimmer Twins” as their nom de plume for those duties.

“Only” a Hit

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They also chose a song that had been mostly recorded outside the band’s sphere as the lead single and title track. “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It)” emerged from a jam session Mick Jagger had with members of the Faces. One of those members, Ronnie Wood, would factor into the other main transformation that the band endured once this album was complete.

As for the other nine songs on the record, they were recorded not long after the band finished a fall tour in 1973. They deviated from their original idea, which was an album made up of half-covers and half-live cuts. “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”, a double-timing cover of The Temptations’ classic, was the only remnant of that plan.

Instead, Jagger and Richards churned out a new set of originals. They ventured into reggae (“Luxury”), country (“Short And Curlies”), and icy funk (“Fingerprint File”). Along the way, they dropped a couple of ballads, while “Time Waits For No One” gave Mick Taylor a showcase for his stellar guitar work. As it turned out, that would be one of his last major contributions to the band.

One Less Mick

Taylor’s frustration within the band had been growing for a while. He felt like he had contributed to the creation of many of the band’s songs, yet he had a hard time getting writing credit. On top of that, he worried that the Stones’ partying lifestyle might eventually engulf him whole.

As a result, Mick Taylor decided that It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll would be his last with The Rolling Stones. While his contributions to the band’s magical run had been indelible, the band was moving towards more of an urban style of music that might have left Taylor’s blues purism out in the cold.

After taking an album (Black And Blue) in 1976 to figure it out, the Stones chose Ronnie Wood to replace Taylor. Instead of “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (And I Like It)” being a one-off in his career, it turned out to presage the fantastic work he’d do with his new group.

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