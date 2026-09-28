3 Psychedelic Rock Songs From the 1960s That Sound Like Waking up With a Hangover

If you were young in the 60s, you might have some fond memories (or lack thereof) of wild nights spent during the Summer of Love. You might also have some memories of waking up the morning after with a killer migraine. The following three songs from the psychedelic rock era of the 1960s really capture the vibe of a particularly gnarly hangover.

“I’m Only Sleeping” by The Beatles from ‘Revolver’ (1966)

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“I’m Only Sleeping” is a bit of an underrated gem from The Beatles’ trippy record Revolver. It has a dreamy, detached sort of vibe to it that almost mirrors the experience of waking up, dehydrated and woozy, after a particularly long night.

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“I’m Only Sleeping” by The Beatles was never released as a single, so it never charted. Still, it remains one of John Lennon’s best contributions to Revolver, and that backwards guitar track from George Harrison was very ahead of its time.

“2000 Man” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Their Satanic Majesties Request’ (1967)

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This psychedelic rock deep cut from The Rolling Stones’ album Their Satanic Majesties Request is a shoo-in for this list. “2000 Man” is surreal, very psychedelic, and somewhat floaty in terms of sound and subject matter.

“2000 Man” never got the single treatment, but it remains a fan favorite deep cut from the album to this day.

“Are You Experienced?” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience from ‘Are You Experienced’ (1967)

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This wild psychedelic rock jam from the legend himself might remind you of being hung over as well as the series of events the night before that led you to it. “Are You Experienced?” is one of the most memorable psychedelic rock songs from the 1960s, and more than a few young people in the 60s likely jammed out to it while doing all sorts of illicit substances. It was the 60s, after all.

“Are You Experienced?” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience remains one of Hendrix’s most famous songs to date. And it’s crazy to think that such a profound song is only based around one chord. Listen closely, and the drone quality of the song might make you think of Indian classical music, which was also in vogue at the time in the UK and US.

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