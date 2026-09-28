4 Songs From 1985 That Make Every Generation Emotional

It really doesn’t matter how long ago a song came out if it has undeniable heart. Here are four songs that dropped in 1985, from Bryan Adams to Whitney Houston, that I think every generation can agree on for how they make us feel.

“Heaven” by Bryan Adams

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Bryan Adams really capitalized on the feeling of teen romance and nostalgia with “Heaven”. I don’t care if you’re just now becoming a fan of 80s music or if you were alive when this song came out; the chorus of this song is relatable for pretty much anyone who’s ever been in love before.

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“One More Night” by Phil Collins

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Phil Collins wrote “One More Night” about a love that’s either on the way out or just getting started. He asks his lover to give him just one more night to prove his love, because, as he says, he can’t wait forever.

Collins told Playboy, per Songfacts: “I had a tempo in mind. I was thinking of one of the Jacksons’ songs actually when I strung a chorus on it. The line ‘one more night’ just fit what I was playing. The rest of the song was written very quickly.”

The guy had a drum machine and a dream, and “One More Night” was born.

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

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This song is just epic. If you’re an 80s veteran, you probably know this song because you love Kate Bush. If you’re a little younger, you might know “Running Up That Hill” because you love Stranger Things. Either way, there’s something about this hit that sends chills down your spine. Maybe that’s why it went No. 1 in the UK decades after its release.

“Saving All My Love For You” by Whitney Houston

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Whitney Houston has plenty of original songs that are difficult to ignore. However, this cover of Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.’s classic has to be one of the best she’s ever done. Around the time Houston recorded “Saving All My Love For You”, she was caught up in an affair with Jermaine Jackson, who had a wife, Hazel Jackson. Ultimately, Jackson chose not to leave his wife. Houston probably related to the sentiment of this song in more ways than one.

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