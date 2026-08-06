Remember When Wings Got Their Hit Album, but Nobody (Even Its Creator) Was Too Pleased With It in 1973?

The first few albums that Paul McCartney released in the wake of The Beatles’ breakup took a lot of critical heat. That included his first efforts, both singles and LPs, that he delivered with his new band Wings.

In 1973, Wings’ sophomore effort gave the band a major commercial success. But it still didn’t please the critics, one of whom was the guy who spearheaded the whole project.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wings Taking Flight

After two albums recorded mostly on his own (the DIY McCartney and Ram, which was credited to Paul and wife Linda), Paul McCartney formed the band Wings in 1971. It didn’t take long after their formation to churn out the album Wild Life in 1971.

Wild Life was meant to be an off-the-cuff affair. But critics with high expectations of a former Beatle were quick to pounce on the album. McCartney didn’t help the band’s reputation with the release of the lightweight single “Mary Had A Little Lamb” in between LPs.

The recording process for the band’s second LP, Red Rose Speedway, was somewhat disjointed. McCartney squeezed the filming of a TV special into that time stretch while also working up a couple of singles. He also burned through a producer before all was said and done.

Turmoil and Turbulence

Play video

Glyn Johns, who’d worked with The Beatles in their waning years, was tapped by McCartney to produce. But not long after the sessions began, Johns left the project. McCartney took on the production role himself as the band ground through the entirety of 1972 to finish the album.

Along the way, they laid down enough material for a double album. But EMI, who were worried about the modest commercial returns of Wings’ first few projects, didn’t think that was such a good idea.

As a result, Red Rose Speedway was narrowed to a single disc. Much of what was left on the cutting floor was harder-edged, leaving a finished product that was more middle of the road. That didn’t necessarily please anyone involved. But, thanks to a winning ballad, the band walked away from the process with a big hit.

“Love” a Hit

“My Love” might not have been much from a lyrical sense. But when McCartney combined the simple platitudes of the lyrics with the aching loveliness of the melody, something special emerged. Henry McCullough added a gorgeous guitar solo, and Wings had their first No. 1 song in the US.

In addition, “My Love” helped push Red Rose Speedway to No. 1 on the US album charts as well. But McCartney later bemoaned the finished product (per Beatles Bible):

“I mean, the album’s OK. It has its moments, but nothing approaching the impact of the band in person. After I had heard Wild Life, I thought, ‘Hell, we have really blown it here.’ And the next one after that, Red Rose Speedway, I couldn’t stand.”

Wings endured some more turmoil when two of the five members departed just before they were set to begin their next album. Ironically enough, that album, Band On The Run, finally delivered what Paul McCartney had always hoped for when he started the band.

(Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)