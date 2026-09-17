3 Forgotten Songs From the 90s That Older Generations Will Remember

The 90s music scene was obviously shaped by massive hits like “Creep”, “Ironic” and the rise of artists like Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys. Here are a few songs that, similarly, had a moment, but you might need a refresher on.

“Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind

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This song actually peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. It definitely got a few spins back in its day. “Semi Charmed Life” was somewhat inspired by writer and frontman Stephen Jenkins’ friend group and watching life change.

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“…because we’d all been in school since kindergarten and everybody now was in their early 20s and out of college,” he told Mischa Pearlman. “And then probably underneath that, also the weight of coming to terms with the kind of agony that your life is always about to change and never be reliable.”

“My Own Worst Enemy” by Lit

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“My Own Worst Enemy” is kind of like the adult version of “Teenage Dirtbag”. It’s all about messing up, and admitting that maybe you’re the problem. Similar to “Teenage Dirtbag”, though, in this song, there’s a weird sense of optimism and acceptance. If you look at the lyrics, even the narrator is willing to admit his faults.

It’s no surprise to me, I am my own worst enemy

‘Cause every now and then, I kick the livin’ s**t out of me

Can we forget about the things I said when I was drunk?

I didn’t mean to call you that.

“If You Could Only See” by Tonic

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Tonic’s lead vocalist, Emerson Hart, was inspired by a relationship he had in his early 20s when he wrote this. Apparently, his family was so disapproving of the girl he was with that they disowned him for several years. The words to the song’s chorus come from a final conversation that he had with his mother over the phone, where he said: “If you could only see the way she loves me, maybe you would understand.”

“If You Could Only See” ended up being one of the most successful songs of 1997, and Tonic’s biggest song ever.

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