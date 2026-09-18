3 Country Songs From 1968 That Every 60s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

Country music in the late 1960s is still remembered as some of the best in the genre, even decades later. Among the many great country songs that came out in that era are these three tunes. All out in 1968, almost every 60s kid likely still knows these tunes word for word today.

“Country Girl” by Dottie West

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A Top 15 single for Dottie West, “Country Girl” is the title track of a record that West also released in 1968. West wrote “Country Girl” with Red Lane.

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The song begins with “I was born a country girl; I will die a country girl / My world is made of blue skies and sunshine / Green fields and butterflies / I’m so glad I’m a country girl.”

“Country Girl” is the only song West wrote for that record. After “Country Girl”, West released “Reno”, which hit the Top 20. “Reno” was West’s last song to reach the Top 20 for five years. In 1973, she returned to the Top 5 with “Country Sunshine”.

“Have A Little Faith” by David Houston

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One of David Houston’s numerous No. 1 singles, “Have A Little Faith” was written by Billy Sherrill and Glenn Sutton. The song is the debut single from Already It’s Heaven.

“Have A Little Faith” says, “Have a little faith and love will come to you / So don’t be lonely and don’t be blue / Your one and only is somewhere waiting just for you.”

After “Have A Little Faith”, Houston returned to the top spot again with the title track of Already It’s Heaven.

“Have A Little Faith” became a Top 10 hit on the Easy Listening chart for Houston as well. Also in 1968, Patti Page released a version of “Have A Little Faith” as well. Page’s take on “Have A Little Faith” is on her Gentle On My Mind album.

“Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Lynn Anderson

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A Top 15 single for Lynn Anderson, “Big Girls Don’t Cry” is the title track of her third studio album. The song was written by Liz Anderson, Lynn Anderson’s mother.

“Big Girls Don’t Cry” says, “Then out of nowhere like an angel he came / I fell for his kisses, and he promised me a ring / He held me, caressed me, then told me goodbye / Mama don’t let them tell you that big girls don’t cry.”

Liz Anderson also wrote several songs on her daughter’s debut Ride, Ride, Ride album, including the title track.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns