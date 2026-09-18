4 Guitar Solos That Did a Lot With a Little, Proving Minimalism Has Its Merit

When a guitarist plays faster, busier parts, we tend to make the automatic assumption that they’re a more talented guitar player. But sometimes, the best display of impeccable talent on the six-string is the ability to know what not to play. Doing a lot with a little is easier said than done when it comes to the guitar, but these four iconic solos—including one notable outlier—made it happen.

“Cinnamon Girl” by Neil Young

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Neil Young is arguably the king of one-to-two-note guitar solos. His lead playing proves guitar parts don’t have to be complex to be effective. In fact, sometimes their simplicity is what makes them so powerful in the first place. “Cinnamon Girl” is perhaps the most ubiquitous example of this minimalistic guitar technique. Though, one could reasonably argue that “Down By The River” and “Southern Man” both deserve a spot on this list, too.

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“Yer Blues” by The Beatles

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“Yer Blues” is, expectedly, one of the bluesiest numbers in the Fab Four catalogue. Led by John Lennon on vocals and rhythm guitar, the clattering, swaggering track follows a traditional blues format in 12/8 time. It swings as much as it tromps, which is exactly what Lennon’s guitar solos do, too. They’re not exactly one-to-two notes long. But they’re repetitive and droning, which helps hammer home the desperation and loneliness Lennon is singing about.

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The Ramones built their career on being brash, in-your-face, and largely uninterested in following the status quo. This included defying the general public’s idea of what proper guitar solos should sound like with a one-note drone solo in “I Wanna Be Sedated”. Johnny Ramone’s solo is proof that it doesn’t matter how many notes you play. It matters how you play them. Even a singular note can pack a punch when the guitarist puts the right attitude behind it.

“Fix You” by Coldplay

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An outlier in this list of 1960s and 70s rock songs, perhaps, but not in terms of minimalistic guitar solos. This mid-2000s power ballad has become well known in pop culture, thanks to its Top 20 placement upon its first release and subsequent appearances in film and television. “Fix You” by Coldplay is incredibly emotional and cinematic, and Jonny Buckland’s hypnotic guitar swells add even more intensity to the song’s climactic ending.

Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns