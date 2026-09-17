5 Songs That Give Off Stevie Nicks Vibes Despite Being Written by Someone Else

Over her decades-long career, Stevie Nicks has become as much of a concept as she is an individual successful musician. The general idea of Nicks conjures images of black lace, lots of fringe, tambourines, top hats, and a general sense of otherworldliness. The White Witch has influenced countless artists who came before her. And in hindsight, we’ve even begun to associate songs and artists who came before Stevie Nicks with Stevie Nicks.

Take, for example, these five songs that give off major Stevie Nicks vibes, even though other people wrote and recorded them.

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“Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles

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If Stevie Nicks got her start a decade later and had a bigger fascination with Elvis Presley, songs like “Black Velvet” might have been more appropriate for her than Alannah Myles. Myles released this sultry Southern rock number about the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in July 1989. It’s a bit more grounded than Nicks’ typical musical offering, but there’s a silky mystery behind it that’s evocative of Nicks.

“Magic Man” by Heart

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Heart’s incredible debut, Dreamboat Annie, coincided with Stevie Nicks’ arrival to Fleetwood Mac. And in hindsight, it’s hard not to lump songs like “Magic Man” with Nicks. There’s romance, intrigue, a bit of danger, and distinct vocals—all the makings of a successful Nicks song, too. Of course, it’s nearly impossible to imagine anyone but Ann Wilson singing this fiery, fantastical number.

“Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

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Stevie Nicks perfected a unique blend of abstractness and sentimentality in the late 1970s, and artists like Kate Bush continued to carry the torch with songs like “Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)”. The song gained a new audience after it was included in the popular sci-fi series, Stranger Things. Coincidentally, this is only a few years after Stevie Nicks gained a new audience thanks to a skateboarder filming himself drinking juice and listening to “Dreams”.

“O Sailor” by Fiona Apple

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Fiona Apple undoubtedly has a more sardonic edge to her songwriting. But that doesn’t mean she’s a stranger to yearning. Songs like “O Sailor” could have just as easily come from Stevie Nicks, with its dramatic piano, moody vocal delivery, and fantastical backstory. If Nicks is the White Witch, then maybe Apple is a siren crooning on a rock just off the shoreline.

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star

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Finally, closing out this humble list of songs that definitely give off a Stevie Nicks vibe without being Stevie Nicks is “Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star. Like Fiona Apple, Mazzy Star was having its heyday in the late 1990s. Ultra-romantic, sentimental songs like “Fade Into You” definitely sound kindred to Nicks’ passionate songwriting. “I want to hold the hand inside you” sounds as comfortable coming from Nicks as it does from Hope Sandoval.

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