3 Songs From the 2000s That Feel Like a Day You Don’t Want To End

Listening to these songs from the 2000s creates an energy that cannot be destroyed, only reveled in. Once you inject these songs into your day, you’ll have no trouble keeping the mood up. Seldom have songs been such influential forces as these 2000s masterpieces are. Revisit these songs whenever you’re in need of a pick-me-up.

“Island In The Sun” — Weezer

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There couldn’t be a more perfect song for this list than Weezer’s 2000s song, “Island In The Sun”. This beachy anthem feels like a warm summer day. If you can picture your perfect vacation, this song is likely playing in the background. It instantly evokes images of palm trees, crashing waves, and a sea breeze.

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“When you’re on a holiday / You can’t find the words to say / All the things that come to you / And I wanna feel it too,” the lyrics to this 2000s staple read. It’s impossible to have a bad day when this one comes on. Whether you’re in the heat of summer or trying to muddle through the winter, this Weezer song has a transportive power.

[RELATED: 4 Hopeful Songs From the Early 2000s That Remind Us Life Is Worth Living]

“Dog Days Are Over” — Florence + The Machine

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This upbeat 2000s song feels like a long sigh after days of holding in your breath. It’s a massive release both musically and thematically. “She killed it with kisses, and from it she fled / With every bubble, she sank with a drink / And washed it away down the kitchen sink,” the lyrics read, telling the story of a woman so unused to happiness that she runs away from it.

The subsequent chorus sees the woman ready to accept her mood boost. The listener, in return, gets a lift as well. Florence Welch’s powerhouse vocals will have you flying. You won’t be able to shake the energy this song provides.

“Suddenly I See” — KT Tunstall

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This KT Tunstall song has been used in countless films to denote an upward shift in mood. It’s easy to see why. This song has a buoyant energy, sweeping the listener away with its powerful melody and performance.

“And everything around her is a silver pool of light / The people who surround her feel the benefit of it / It makes you calm / She holds you captivated in her palm,” the lyrics read, with Tunstall painting a portrait of Patti Smith.

(Photo by Getty Images/Lillie Eiger/ HFG Management via Getty Images)