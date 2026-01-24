Remembering 3 of Country Music’s Most Controversial Moments at the Grammys

Whether you like the program or not, the Grammys are on their way. Transpiring on February 1, 2026, the nominees are in, and time will tell who walks away with a little gold-plated trophy. The Grammys are a spectacle, no doubt, and entertain a certain urge in our heads, but, as all awards shows do, they get things wrong in relation to the general public’s taste, especially in country music. With that in mind, and to refresh your memory, here are three of country music’s most controversial moments at the Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Win

For some people, Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter was a much-needed change of pace for the country music industry. For others, people viewed it as a sell-out moment from the Recording Academy, as the contents of the album didn’t align neatly within the genre confines of country music.

In 2025, the musicians Beyoncé beat out for Best Country Album were Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, and Post Malone. The decision sparked outrage in the country music community and will likely go down as one of the biggest Grammy “mistakes” in country music history.

Dierks Bentley’s 15 Nominations and 0 Wins

The statistical improbability of being nominated for something 15 times and winning zero is pretty mind-boggling, especially under the assumption that all voters on The Recording Academy have an independent choice and each nominated artist is equally popular. However, it’s not impossible, and it shows, as Dierks Bentley has never won a Grammy despite receiving 15 nominations.

Over the years, Bentley has lost for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, and really every country category at the Grammys. Given that Bentley losing at the Grammys is now a sort of country canon event, people will seemingly never forget it.

Luke Combs and Best New Artist Nomination

One of the strongest album debuts in country music history is Luke Combs‘ debut album, This One’s For You. Released in 2017, this album peaked at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums Chart and held the top spot for a record-tying 50 weeks. Furthermore, on the Billboard 200, it reached No. 4.

Thanks to his more than stellar debut, Combs received the Best New Artist nomination. However, chart success doesn’t necessarily lead to Grammy wins, and that was the case for Combs, as he lost to Dua Lipa. A respectable choice, as Dua Lipa has gone on to become a massive star. Although in terms of chart success, Combs outperformed her, thus solidifying the speculation that the Grammys favor pop over country.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images