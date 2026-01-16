This Unreleased Luke Combs Song Is the Perfect Soundtrack to Lazy Summer Lake Days

Releasing his freshman record This One’s For You in 2017, Luke Combs became the first country artist since Sam Hunt to release three consecutive No. 1 singles on his debut album. Things haven’t really slowed down from there, with the North Carolina native racking up 19 Country Airplay chart-toppers. Last October, he became the highest RIAA-certified country artist in history.

After releasing his most recent album, 2024’s Fathers & Sons, Luke Combs announced he was stepping back from country music in 2025 to spend time with family. However, that hiatus appears a thing of the past in mid-January 2026, with the “Fast Car” crooner, 35, planning to drop a whole new album in the first quarter of the year. Continuing to tease fans with snippets of unreleased songs, Combs recently shared another one, titled “Be By You,” to his social media.

Luke Combs is “Really Proud” of Upcoming Record

The Way I Am, Luke Combs’ highly-anticipated sixth studio album, is dropping March 20. But the two-time Entertainer of the Year has been priming fans for new music since last July, when he released the lead single “Back in the Saddle.”

Taking to social media Thursday (Jan. 15), Combs previewed “Be By You.” Both the songs’ lyrics and gentle twang invoke a slow summer day on the lake: Kinda like an old jon boat on some largemouth water / Kinda like that breeze that blows through a sweet home holler.

The unreleased track got the seal of approval from Combs wife, Nicole, who commented, “Ok let’s go to the keys.”

Her sister, Jenna, added, “It’s giving a great boat song and I’m here for it.”

Hitting the Road Again

Just one day after The Way I Am is released out into the world, Luke Combs will saddle up for his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, which launches March 21 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

In addition to shows in the U.S. and Canada, the “Hurricanes” singer will travel overseas for stops in Sweden, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. He will close out the tour with an Aug. 1 show at London’s famed Wembley Stadium.

In non-career news, Nicole and Luke Combs are anticipating the birth of their third child after announcing Nicole’s pregnancy in September. The couple currently have two sons, 3-year-old Tex and Beau, 2.

Featured image by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images