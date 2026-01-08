Dierks Bentley to Perform at Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Fan Fest as The War and Treaty Deliver National Anthem

Over the next two days, the College Football National Champion stage will be set. Coming off a massive win over Georgia at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss now looks to face Miami. For Miami, quarterback Carson Beck led them to a 24-14 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. With only one team able to make it to the championship, tonight’s game will bring either Miami or Ole Miss one step closer to NCAA history. But even before the kickoff, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl presented a day full of great music, including special performances by Dierks Bentley and The War and Treaty.

While the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl doesn’t start until tonight, organizers hoped to make the entire day a celebration. With both teams on the verge of a national championship, Bentley will start the festivities off when performing on the Vrbo stage. Taking place outside the State Farm Stadium, organizers urged fans to get to the Vrbo Fan Fest early as the concert starts at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Thrilled to be heading to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Bentley expressed his excitement about returning to Arizona. “It’s always a great time playing in Arizona and there’s nothing like the energy around college football. We’re looking forward to being part of the Fiesta Bowl and will have a blast getting the party started!”

With Bentley producing over a dozen No. 1 hit songs like “Come a Little Closer” and “Beers on Me”, the country star had more than enough tracks to pump fans up. Sadly, ESPN will not air Bentley’s performance.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Calls On The War And Treaty For National Anthem

Looking at the schedule, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will air tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN. Given that Bentley will perform throughout the afternoon, only fans attending the game will have the opportunity to see the country singer live.

Although Bentley will finish his set way before the cameras start rolling, the executive director and CEO of the Fiesta Sports Foundation, Erik Moses, called on The War and Treaty to helm the national anthem. Having performed the anthem before, here is just a sample of what to expect.

Consisting of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, the husband and wife duo will take the field for a soulful rendition of the national anthem. Taking a moment to honor America’s history, Moses said, “We are excited for our fans to enjoy a country music superstar in Arizona’s own Dierks Bentley headlining the stage at Fan Fest, rising stars The War and Treaty delivering a powerful national anthem followed by what is sure to be one of the best college football games of the season at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.”

Don’t miss the War and Treaty performing during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.

