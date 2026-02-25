Remembering That Time Garth Brooks Had a Rockstar Alter Ego in the 90s

It’s no secret that Garth Brooks dominated country music in the 90s, but real fans know that he dabbled in rock music as well. The kicker is, he did so under a different name entirely. Meet Chris Gaines, the rockstar alter ego that got Garth Brooks to No. 2 on the Billboard Charts.

Chris’s origin story actually comes from Brooks’s attempt to break into the film industry, which he planned to do with The Lamb in 1999. The movie was going to be a thriller, with Brooks as its leading man. Or rather, Chris Gaines, if you catch my drift.

In anticipation of the project, Brooks released Garth Brooks… In The Life Of Chris Gaines, an album that was meant to represent Chris as an artist. Brooks took the bit even further by appearing on Saturday Night Live and VH1 dressed as Chris. Talk about method acting!

The album wasn’t exactly a commercial success for Brooks, who would eventually be diamond-certified with his self-titled debut album in 2006. However, Garth Brooks… In The Life Of Chris Gaines sold over two million copies, and even Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood, says it’s her favorite album from her husband’s discography.

For some Garth Brooks fans, the project remains a cult classic to this day.

Will We Ever See Another Album From Chris Gaines?

For those who were able to appreciate Brooks’ Gaines era, not all hope is lost. In an interview with Billboard Live, the country star answered whether he would ever make another Gaines record.

He told the outlet that he’s not opposed to it.

“I want to do it simply for people who love the Gaines project,” he shared. “And selfishly, I love the Chris Gaines record, so I want to do it for me. It challenged me as a vocalist. So I don’t know when we’re going to get to it, but it’s on the list.”

However, he did admit that there was “a lot of time put in” when making that record, so fans might have to wait a little longer for a Chris Gaines comeback.

