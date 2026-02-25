2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

While 2026 just started, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame decided to release its list of the 2026 induction nominees. Although the ceremony won’t take place until the fall, the organization is already giving fans an early look at the artists hoping to earn a coveted spot in the Rock Hall. With the list being composed of artists spanning numerous genres, country music once again found itself on the outside. But even without country music, the list still highlights greats like Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Oasis, and more.

On Wednesday, the Rock Hall shared its excitement when releasing the full list of 2026 induction nominees. Looking at the full list, it included:

The Black Crowes Jeff Buckley Mariah Carey Phil Collins Melissa Etheridge Lauryn Hill Billy Idol INXS Iron Maiden Joy Division/New Order New Edition Oasis Pink Sade Shakira Luther Vandross Wu-Tang Clan

Featuring a staggering 17 artists, the nominees list expanded from the number of artists in previous years, which only included 14. But even with the list growing, only a select few will find themselves entering the Rock Hall.

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Considered The “Highest Honor”

Although a special moment for the artists above, for Carey, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, and Iron Maiden, this marked the third time they have been nominated. Collins had a chance to make history twice. Already inducted as a member of Genesis, his solo career could earn him a second trip into the Rock Hall.

For Pink, the nomination was a moment of celebration. She was the only singer to be nominated in her first year of eligibility. To be eligible, an artist must wait 25 years from when they release their first commercial recording. Pink released Can’t Take Me Home in 2000.

Excited to honor and celebrate the wide variety of artists, the Rock Hall Foundation Chairman John Sykes said, “The diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture. Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor and we look forward to celebrating the class of 2026 this Fall.”

Still, as the Rock Hall celebrates another diverse class of nominees, country music continues to wait on the sidelines. The last country artist to earn induction was Dolly Parton. With another ballot now revealed and no country names in sight, fans of the genre are once again left wondering when the next Nashville legend will finally get the call.

