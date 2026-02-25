3 of the Most Perfectly Written Grunge Lyrics of the 20th Century

There are far too many top-notch grunge lyrics from the 1990s to choose the best of the best. I’ll just say I’m a big fan of the following three lines, and I know I’m not alone in that respect. Let’s take a look at some of the most beautifully written grunge lyrics of all time.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Black” by Pearl Jam (1991)

“I know someday you’ll have a beautiful life, I know you’ll be a star / In somebody else’s sky, but why? Why? / Why can’t it be? Oh, can’t it be mine?”

Not only is this line beautifully written, but Eddie Vedder’s delivery of it always hits me in the gut. This line is so deep and so relatable to anyone who has gone through a rough breakup. Vedder channels so much hurt, jealousy, and longing into the delivery, it’s hard not to put this standout single from Ten on repeat. I’m sure “Black” has been on more than a few breakup playlists over the years.

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden (1994)

“Stuttering, cold and damp / Steal the warm wind, tired friend / Times are gone for honest men / And sometimes far too long for snakes.”

Including this song on this list might have been a “normie” choice, but I don’t care. “Black Hole Sun” deserved all the love it got, but I really don’t think enough people appreciated the lyricism that Chris Cornell packed into this song. The above line is my favorite, but a ton of great lines can be found throughout this psychedelic grunge delight. And it only took Cornell about 15 minutes total to write. It’s a stoner rock classic for a reason, and just one of many excellent tracks off Superunknown. “Black Hole Sun” peaked at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart upon its release.

“Reach Down” by Temple Of The Dog (1991)

“Now you said, ‘I got all this room and no money to decorate it’ / So you got some local customer / Put you in touch with the man upstairs / But he said, ‘Little man, you got no business bein’ all frustrated / Whoo, you gotta rest, you gotta rest, you gotta rest.’”

Temple Of The Dog was heartbreaking from the start. An incredible supergroup made up of members of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog was formed as a mourning ritual of sorts after the passing of local Seattle icon Andrew Wood of Mother Love Bone. As a result, much of the lyrics from this grunge band’s sole album are about grief and loss. Lines like the above one from “Reach Down” are simple but incredibly effective. They’re certainly relatable to anyone who has endured loss in some capacity.

Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage