Review: Flatland Cavalry To The Rescue

Flatland Cavalry

Wandering Star

Interscope Records

Four out of Five Stars

Flatland Cavalry—the Texas/Nashville-based band consisting of Cleto Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums, percussion), Jonathan Saenz (bass, background vocals), Reid Dillon (electric guitar), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and Adam Gallegos (piano, organ, keys, mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar, Wurlitzer, Mellotron)—have made remarkable strides in the eight years since their critically acclaimed 2015 debut. Their new album, Wandering Star, marks the culmination of those efforts, with thirteen songs that describe everyday encounters while celebrating the simple joys of everyday existence.

A euphemistic effort overall, it boasts a series of upbeat offerings that manage to dispel much of the edginess and anguish that accompany life in these very troubled times. The opening song, “The Provider” is a sturdy rocker that sets up a triumphant tone. The determined drive of “The Best Days,” the track that follows, a surging and evocative offering that adheres to a similar upward sweep, sentiments similarly expressed in the song titled “Spinnin.’” “Last American Summer” is anthemic in its designs, while the jaunty pacing of “Let It Roll” stays true to its title.

To be sure, there’s no end to the upbeat emotions. “Oughta See You (The Way I Do)” with its casual strolling saunter follows suit. That’s not to say there aren’t moments of quiet reflection interspersed in the effort as well, as typified by such thoughtful ballads as “Don’t Have To Do This Live That” and “Burned Out Flame,” the lover’s lament “Only Thing At All” and the careful consideration given “A Thousand Miles An Hour.” You can’t find fault when there ain’t no one to blame,” Cordero insists on the latter, eschewing the need to look for logic when it’s not necessarily easy to come by.

Yet despite the tone and pacing, optimism reigns supreme, edging ever higher as the album edges closer to its conclusion. Ultimately then, Wandering Star offers an upward glance that radiates within each of its 13 songs. Suffice it to say, it provides a bounty of bright light.

