Don’t Miss Out! 5 Tours We’re Looking Forward to in 2024

2024 promises quite the spread of must-see tours. From a punk-pop princess at the crest of her career to rock heavyweights taking their final bow, don’t miss out on the five tours, below. You’ll live to regret it.

1. The Summer Stadium Tour – Def Leppard and Journey

Classic rock fans rejoice! Def Leppard and Journey are hitting the road in 2024. Imagine the vast array of hits that will fill that setlist. We can hardly contain our excitement. To make the deal even sweeter, Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick have been tapped as tour support. We truly can’t imagine a more stacked lineup.

2. GUTS World Tour – Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is heading back out on the road in 2024. She is set to bring her second studio album, GUTS, to the masses. Judging by the tracklist of this record, her fans are in for a treat. Rodrigo’s punked-up musicality is sure to get the audience raging. Her sweeter pop tones will then bring them down for a few somber moments. If you’re looking for a tour to dance your heart out, scream at the top of your lungs, and commiserate your heartbreaks at, then the GUTS World Tour is the place for you.

3. Long Goodbye Tour – Eagles

A long goodbye indeed…Eagles have added even more dates to their sprawling farewell tour in 2024. We certainly aren’t complaining. The band could wave goodbye for the next 10 years as far as we’re concerned. If you’re an Eagles fan and you haven’t had the chance to see the band on their final tour, don’t fret. There are still a few more chances to hear “Hotel California” or “Take It Easy” live before they call it quits.

4. The Sun Goes Down Tour – Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band

Several tours in 2024 see two heavyweights team up. In the country space, we have The Sun Goes Down Tour, which will feature both Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band. It isn’t the first time they have teamed up, so we know their collaboration promises something truly spectacular. Elsewhere on the lineup are Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker. Truly a can’t-miss opportunity.

5. Unlimited Love Tour – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers have extended their Unlimited Love Tour into 2024. As always, the band has tapped an impressive list of support acts: Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Sean Kuti, Wand, and Irontom. RHCP never disappoints in a live setting. If you haven’t had the pleasure of seeing them in concert, rectify that next year.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

