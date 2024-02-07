Flatland Cavalry’s Cleto Cordero Discusses Headlining the Ryman, Almost Passing “Mornings With You” to Chris Stapleton

Flatland Cavalry released their most recent album, Wandering Star last October. Since then, fans around the world have had the record on repeat. The band is currently on the road playing songs from that successful release for fans across the country. Later this month, Flatland will make their headlining debut at the Ryman Auditorium.

Recently, Flatland Cavalry frontman and principal songwriter Cleto Cordero spoke to People about the album and their upcoming show at country music’s Mother Church. During the conversation, Cordero told stories behind some of the album’s best songs. He also discussed the band’s road to their Ryman debut.

Cleto Cordero on Flatland Cavalry’s Road to Headlining the Ryman

Flatland Calvary formed in 2015. Since then, they have released five studio albums and toured relentlessly. In recent years, they’ve shared the stage with some of the biggest names in modern country music. They’ve toured with Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson, and Luke Combs, to name a few. Now, they’re slated to headline the Ryman for the first time on February 10.

“We’ve literally been wandering around the country for almost 10 years chasing the dream, as they say,” Cordero said of the band’s touring history. “It’s all about not giving up. It’s all about not quitting when someone says something ill of you. You just keep going,” he added.”

Cordero on “Mornings with You”

Fans have had Wandering Star on repeat since it dropped in October. However, no song in the collection has received more spins than “Mornings With You” which Cordero co-penned with Ashley Monroe and Nick Walsh. The track currently sits at 2.8 million streams on Spotify alone. The track sees Cordero sharing vocal duties with his wife and fellow singer/songwriter Kaitlin Butts.

Cordero said he showed Butts the song before anyone else. “That first day I showed it to Kaitlin, she was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a beautiful song,’” he recalled. “She told me that it might be the most beautiful song I had ever written,” he added. Then, she told him that she thought Chris Stapleton should cut it.

“I don’t think she ever alluded to letting me sing on it,” Cordero added jokingly. The album’s producer Dwight A. Baker “Thought it would be really sick to have Kaitlin to add some background vocals to this,” he recalled.

About having Butts on the track with him, Cordero said, “It really brings out that element of the union of love and stuff and her and my relationship. Anytime we get a chance to sing together, I love it. I love her and I love what she does.”

