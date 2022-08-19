Review: Gretchen Peters Steals the Show

Gretchen Peters/The Show Live From the UK/Proper

Four Out of Five Stars

Gretchen Peters has rightfully been hailed as a songwriter par excellence, having written songs for such notables as Trisha Yearwood, Pam Tillis, Bonnie Raitt, George Strait, Martina McBride, Shania Twain, Anne Murray, and Neil Diamond, among the many. Those efforts, in turn, have earned her a well-regarded reputation that’s ultimately been reinforced courtesy of her induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, two Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe nomination, recognition by both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music, and nods from the UK Americana Association.



Nevertheless, those accomplishments tell only part of the story, given the fact that with 14 albums to her credit, she’s also a highly regarded artist in her own right. More specifically, it’s borne out by a new two-disc live set taken from three nights of performances at various locations during her 2019 tour of the U.K. With the first CD focusing exclusively on material backed by an all-female Scottish string quartet, and the second featuring her touring band in tow, The Show Live From the UK offers an ideal overview of the varying tones and textures that encompass her sumptuous sound.



Peters has released live albums and compendiums before this, but with this particular effort, her variety and versatility are spotlighted in ways that bring these songs added illumination and attention. The strings portion of the set is especially satisfying because it boasts the best of her seminal catalog, including some of the most beautiful melodies she’s shared so far—“Hello Cruel World, “The Secret of Life,” “Love That Makes a Cup of Tea,” and “Blackbirds,” among them. Graced by the sumptuous orchestrated arrangements and the precision of Peters’ performance, the music is magical, memorable, and emotionally engaging. Side two is worthy as well, but with the sturdy accompaniment of an electric ensemble, the performances take on an added edge, giving songs such as “When All You Got Is a Hammer” and “Disappearing Act” in particular more of a contrarian, and, at times, confrontational point of view.



That’s not a criticism, however. It merely reflects the dual nature of these stunning performances. The fact is, Peters pursues perfection regardless of whatever route she takes. Taken in tandem, these two discs prove that point succinctly.

Photo by Andrew Newiss / IVPR