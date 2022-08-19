Label Boss Predicts More to Come from Legend Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell will ride again… and maybe sooner than we think.

That’s at least what Mitchell’s label boss has predicted, saying there will be more ahead for the legendary songwriter and performer as she continues her recovery from a brain aneurysm she incurred in 2015.

As many music fans know, Mitchell made headlines after a surprise performance on stage at the recent Newport Folk Festival, where she performed with a number of big names, including Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, Allison Russell, and more.

At the time, even with her presence at the festival, it was reported that many didn’t know if she would go ahead and take the stage at the show. But she did and tears were shed and hands clapped.

In a recent interview with Uncut, Rhino Records A&R director Patrick Milligan said the show came in conjunction with the remixing of several of her most famous albums.

Milligan said, “Joni has been going through therapy to get beyond her aneurysm, and in the three years I’ve known her, the improvement has been incredible. She told me, ‘Working on these projects has helped me.’ I think we’re going to be hearing more from her all the time. She is really getting back into the swing of things.”

In Carlile’s recent memoir, Broken Horses, the singer-turned-author describes connecting with Mitchell and joining her during secret songwriting and singing sessions at her home. Since then, Mitchell has been able to take on more, bit by bit.

Said engineer Ken Caillat, who worked with Mitchell revamping the old recordings, “I love the sound of my voice. … I can’t believe how good my voice sounds!” Mitchell reportedly danced around in the studio, she was so overjoyed. “She was thrilled,” said Caillat. “And we were thrilled that she was thrilled.”

The reissues—For the Roses, Court and Spark, The Hissing of Summer Lawns, and a live LP Miles of Aisles—incorporate complex and textured approaches Mitchell took toward her production.

Said guitar player Larry Carlton, who worked with Mitchell during the era of those albums, “she valued spontaneity until she got her hands on the music after the fact.

“With her great musicality, she got to shape the final product off of our spontaneity. That’s where her brilliance shines through. I always like to make sure that she gets all the credit! She was such a great musical editor, and if you gave her gems and pearls, she could put them together and make something wonderful out of what she received.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next!

Photo: Photo: Norman Seeff / NAMM Press Release