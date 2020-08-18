Gretchen Peters on Songwriting and Self-Discovery with ‘Pitch List’

This week, Pitch List returns for a conversation with Grammy-nominated songwriter Gretchen Peters. Along with having released nine studio albums of her own, Gretchen has written hits such as “Independence Day” and “On A Bus to St. Cloud” for icons like Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill and many more. Her new album The Night You Wrote That Song: The Songs of Mickey Newbury, a loving tribute to fellow Hall of Fame songwriter Mickey Newbury, is out now. Join Pitch List host Chris Lindsey for a conversation about listening to the wisdom of a song, how writing that song can be an act of true self-discovery and more. Plus: don’t forget to follow Pitch List on social media and watch Gretchen’s exclusive at-home performance video here.

Based in Nashville, TN, songwriter and podcast host Chris Lindsey has set out to discover what makes creative people tick. Starting with what he knows — writing — and branching out to various aspects of the music industry, Pitch List explores what it means to be a songwriter, and ultimately, a person.

Tune in to Pitch List as they talk with some of music’s hit writers and listen to Peters’ latest album below.