Review: Leon Russell’s Long Overdue Tribute Album is a Mixed Bag

Various Artists

A Song For Leon

(Primary Wave Music)

3 out of 5 stars

Videos by American Songwriter

It’s likely that this overdue tribute to Leon Russell’s music would not have happened without the arrival of Bill Janovitz’s critically acclaimed, massive, 536-page biography, which appeared earlier this year. Russell, who passed in 2016, led a wildly influential and colorful life in and outside of music, which culminated in a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2011 by lifelong fan Elton John.

Why it has taken this long to corral some Americana artists and let them loose on Russell’s extensive catalog is not explained, but this skimpy set of only ten covers is the result. As usual for these projects, it’s a mixed bag.

For every clear-eyed, vivid version of “the master of space and time” compositions like Margo Price’s soaring gospel/rocking “Stranger in a Strange Land” or The Pixies’ punked-up garage attack on “Crystal Closet Queen,” others seem half-baked, or just bland. Durand Jones & the Indicators brings simmering soul and light funk to a spooky “Out in the Woods” and Hiss Golden Messenger highlights the “Prince of Peace” resurrection concept with nicely stripped-down instrumentation emphasizing the song’s inclusive lyrics of never treat a brother like a passing stranger/Always try to keep the love light burning/Listen only to his song and watch his eyes/For he might be the Prince of Peace returning. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats effectively replicate “Tight Rope,” a circus-infused oompah atmosphere, bringing swinging horns into the mix, and bolstering Russell’s less raucous, more introspective performance.

It’s usually interesting hearing how artists we are familiar with interpret other songs on these tribute affairs. So while the lesser-known Monica Martin gets the nod to dig into Russell’s crown jewel “A Song for You,” the soul/jazz singer doesn’t bring much to the classic that hasn’t been done by the 40 or so artists who have already taken a stab at it.

Russell’s daughter, Tina Rose, along with Willie Nelson’s offspring, Amy Nelson, delivers a pleasant if innocuous “Laying Right Here in Heaven.” And in the “what were they thinking?” department we have the U.S. Girls with Bootsy Collins’ misguided take on “Superstar.” Here he injects his distinctive, flippant, spoken words into the verses, destroying any sense of gravity or sensitivity the once-touching song had.

None of these improve on Russell’s superlative, often raw and profound recordings. Perhaps if fans of these artists are inspired to dig into his albums, that’s a worthwhile outcome for this well-intentioned, yet frustratingly inconsistent collection.

Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns