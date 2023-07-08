Review: Lucero: ‘Should’ve Learned By Now’

Should’ve Learned By Now

4 out of 5 stars

Born out of Memphis—a place that’s no stranger to the ragged, rough-hewn sound Sun Records, Stax Records, and Sam Phillips Studio played in providing the precedent for primal rock ’n’ roll—Lucero’s never been reticent to demonstrate a rowdy resolve. Their new album Should’ve Learned By Now, isn’t all that different, at least as far as that rugged delivery is concerned. That said, it does take their unapologetic attitude to new extremes.

With themes that center around the fact that they, like most people today, have more than their share of shortcomings and insecurities, the songs center on the fact that imperfection should be accepted because the opposite can never be attained. They speak to the need to find a sense of self, no easy quest concerning the challenges that are continually impeding progress. Consequently, even the titles of these tunes leave little doubt as to a certain amount of turmoil and trepidation. “One Last F.U.” would seem to say it all, and given its driving delivery and middle-fingered intent, it sets the tone for the album overall. There’s much more that follows suit, from the sturdy-sounding “Macon If We Make It” (supposedly based on a hazardous road trip), to the rousing revelry that marks the candid and confessional title track.

While the pace rarely slackens, Should’ve Learned By Now provides a handful of mid-tempo entries—“Raining For Weeks,” “Buy a Little Time” and “She Leads Me” in particular—but even so, the edgy agitation remains intact. Supposedly, these tracks were left over from sessions for the band’s previous albums, Among the Ghosts and When You Found Me but deemed too raucous for initial inclusion.

That’s not to say Lucero lacks subtlety. “Drunken Moon” is a dark and decisive ballad, while “Time To Go Home” is practically celebratory in its sound. So while Lucero often comes across as gruff and gritty, they’re still capable of expressing shared sentiment. With Should’ve Learned By Now, Lucero proves they’re at their best when they indulge their instincts.

